Popular Family-Friendly Ride Shut Down at Universal Orlando

A popular, family-friendly attraction has shut down at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, for quite some time.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to many incredible rides, attractions, and experiences. From classic experiences like Revenge of the Mummy and E.T. Adventure to the thrilling Jurassic World VelociCoaser, and of course, the entirety of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests are in for a fun time no matter what they choose to do.

Unfortunately, like any theme park, sometimes these attractions need to shut down, either due to a technical issue or general maintenance.

As of February 20, 2023, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges is closed at the Universal Orlando Resort in order to undergo a standard refurbishment. The ride will be closed nearly a month, not reopening until March 10, 2023.

This closure makes sense, as Universal and other theme parks like Disney and Six Flags plan for its water rides to undergo maintenance during the colder months of the year. The same goes for water parks, with both Walt Disney World’s and Universal Orlando’s water parks shutting down multiple times in the last few weeks due to inclement weather.

Earlier this week, Jurassic Park River Adventure made its grand return to the Universal Orlando Resort following an extensive refurbishment, As part of the refurbishment, Universal crews fixed the massive hole in the side of the show building caused by hirrican Ian.

In other news, the Universal Orlando Resort is set to expand very soon, with Epic Universe opening in 2025. This giant new them Park will house all kinds of different Universal properties and franchises and will include a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WOLRD. This video-game-focused land first opened at Universal Studios Japan and recently made its way to the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort.

