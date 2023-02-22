Disney Guests Caught Crossing Barrier to Snag Dangerous Photo

A few unruly Guests were caught leaping into an off-limits area at Disney.

The Disney community is made up of millions of passionate and dedicated fans. Guests will do anything for a chance to visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland, even going as far as volunteering for medical procedures to cover the cost.

Some Guests go into debt to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with others saving up for years.

Unfortunately, some Guests think they’re “above the law” when it comes to the Disney Parks, hopping into off-limits areas, either for viral social media posts or for their own personal enjoyment. In the past few months, Inside the Magic has reported on unruly Guests doing as they please.

At Walt Disney World, a Guest filmed themselves flashing Guests as they passed her on Disney’s Skyliner. This is strictly against Disney’s rules and could’ve resulted in a lifetime ban if the Guest was ever caught.

At Disneyland Paris, a Guest attempted to hop onto a moving parade float during a mid-day performance on Main Street, U.S.A., with a Disney Cast Member quickly grabbing them and pulling them back down.

Recently, another video emerged showing several Guests leap into an off-limits area at Disneyland Paris. You can check out the TikTok video down below:

As you can see, some Guests hopped over the ledge from a picture near the man-made late at the Resort. One Guest even hops onto one of the rocks, putting themselves at risk of falling and injuring themselves.

Activities like these, and the ones mentioned above, are strictly prohibited by at Disney and may result in a permanent ban from the Parks.

