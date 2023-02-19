Disney Guest Grabbed After Attempting to Jump on Parade Float

An unruly Guest was grabbed by a Disney Cast Member after attempting to access an off-limits area in the Park.

There may not be more passionate theme park fans than those found at the Disney Parks. While Universal Studios, Six Flags, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, and Knott’s Berry Farm all have their own thriving communities, Disney fans are on a whole other level.

From rope-dropping Magic Kingdom to waiting hours just to meet Cinderella, the Disney community is a serious one. We’ve seen Guests go into debt, as well as Guests willing to undergo medical procedures just for the chance to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

We’ve also seen Disney Park Guests engage in some not-so-magical behaviors over the years. From the dreaded line-cutter to full-on fist fights in Magic Kingdom, you never really can know what to expect from Guests at Disney Parks and Resorts.

Of course, these kinds of activities are prohibited at Disney, with strict punishments waiting for Guests who choose to engage in these activities. For some reason, Guests also seem to think they are allowed to hop onto parade floats.

In the last few months, there’s been multiple examples of unruly Guests hopping onto mid-day parade floats at Disney, with Cast Members quickly pulling them down.

Despite the consequences, another Guest recently made an attempt to hop onto a float, with a video being shared on social media platforms like TikTok and Reddit. You can check out the video down below:

Guest Attempts to Climb on Parade Float

During the brief video, which was taken at Disneyland Paris, a Guest attempts to hop on the back of a parade float using the staircase.

A Cast Member standing nearby quickly notices the Guest and pulls them off. We are not sure what happened to the Guest after the video cuts off, but it’s up to Disney to determine what kind punishment the Guest receives, if any.

Have you ever witnessed something like this at a Disney Park or Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comment section.