If yoy’re visiting Disney soon, make sure you bring your wallet.

No matter what time of the year you plan on visiting Disney, you’re bound to experience some crowds. From EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests can always expect to run into other Guests, either in line waiting for rides like Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean or as they dine in some of the incredible restaurants found at the Orlando, Florida Resort.

Of course, holidays are going to be the busiest times to visit, and President’s Day Weekend is shaping up to be a very popular time to vsitit “The Moast Magical Place on Earth.”

Inside the Magic previously reported on how Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have both filled up on select dates surrounding this national holiday.

Now, another defacto popularity-indicator has emerged, with Disney setting its controversial service back to its highest price ever.

To help combat the sometimes-overwhelming crowd levels, Disney offers Guests Disney Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane. All of these services work together to help Guests wait in line as little as possible, though your results may vary.

Disney Genie+ was aviabale for purchase on Saturday for a whopping $29 per Guest, marking the third time the service has reached this high. We saw Disney Genie+ hit this pricepoint multiple times last year, peaking during the incredibly-busy holiday season.