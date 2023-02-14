Disney World Stops Park Reservations After Hitting Capacity

We noticed that one Walt Disney World Park is now completely and totally sold out, with no reservations left.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is full of exciting rides, attractions, adventures, and opportunities to find some “Disney Magic.” From EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests are in for a wild time. However, no Park compares to Magic Kingdom.

Filled with classic rides and attractions, the Magic Kingdom is by far the most popular Park at Walt Disney World.

From Space Mountain to Haunted Mansion, Magic Kingdom’s got it all. And don’t forget the jaw-dropping Cinderella Castle at the center of it all. The Magic Kingdom is one of, if not the most-visited theme parks in the world, bringing in millions of Guests every year.

Unfortunately, upon looking at the reservation availability calendar for Walt Disney World, we noticed that one Park is completely sold out, and it should be no surprise which Park it is.

Magic Kingdom is completely unavailable to make a reservation for Friday, February 17. EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are still available, but Guests will not be able to snag reservations for the original Walt Disney World Park.

Our best guess as to why the Park is full this day is that the 17th is the start of President’s Day weekend, which is on Monday, February 20.

Of course, Guests can always visit the three other Parks as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping center.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is incredibly full, too, as the Resort is about to welcome its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This high-tech attraction first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing The Great Movie Ride, and has been a big hit ever since.

What’s your favorite Park to visit while at Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.