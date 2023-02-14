Problematic Disney Ride Makes Emergency Stop, Guests Stuck High-up

Disney’s most problematic ride faced quite a few issues lately, with Guests recording and sharing their own experiences.

There’s no denying that Splash Mountain has become one of the most beloved rides in all of the Disney Parks. The ride is so popular that at one point it could be found at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland. Of course, Magic Kingdom’s version of the ride closed earlier this year to make way for a new and exciting adventure based on The Princess and the Frog (2009).

The same goes for Disneyland’s version, though no official closing date has been set just yet. Tokyo Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Disney decided to close and retheme Splash Mountain following years of fan outcry regarding the ride’s problematic theming. Splash Mountain’s original theme and characters originate from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South, which has been widely criticized for its portrayal of African Americans.

West Coast Guests don’t have much time to experience this ride, with Disney presumably gearing up for its closure sometime this year. The new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2024.

Despite all of the problems, Splash Mountain remains incredibly popular. Unfortunately, for certain Guests, the magic of Splash Mountain and its characters vanished after the ride broke down.

Apparently, Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear were causing some kind of commotion downstream, forcing Guests to exit the ride. Check out the super cool and slightly scary photo shared below of Guests having to evacuate the ride:

Not every day you look up at Splash Mountain and see this.

When this happens, Disney typically gives the Guests who had to exit the ride a pass to use that allows them to skip the standby line for certain attractions. Unfortunately, this was not the only issue the ride encountered in the last few days, as you can see in the video linked here.

As we stated earlier, the time to experience Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is limited, so be sure to head over to the Disneyland Resort soon if you’re itching for one more ride with Br’er Rabbit.

Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney ride or attraction?