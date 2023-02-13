Disney Park Closing Effective Immediately in Orlando

We’ve got some bad news for Disney Guests, as one of the major Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort is closing.

Everyone knows that Walt Disney World is an amazing place to spend your vacation, with Disney even calling it “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can have a wild time no matter where they visit.

Disney World is also home to Disney Springs, a massive shopping and dining center, as well as two incredible water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach. These two parks were added to the Resort in Orlando, Florida, in the last few decades and have provided millions of Guests with a great spot to chill and relax.

Unfortunately, one of these water parks is closing temporarily.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has been closed for some time now, with Blizzard Beach being the only-operating water park on the property.

We just found out that Disney’s Blizzard Beach is closing Monday, February 13, due to low temperatures. This closure will take place effective immediately, meaning Guests hoping to make a splash are out of luck, though we aren’t sure why you’d want to swim in mid-February anyway.

The massive water park has closed several times this year already due to inclement weather and will most likely close a few more times before the summer season truly kicks off. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has been closed for some time now, with Blizzard Beach being the only-operating water park on the property.

Some of our favorite rides and attractions are Summit Plummet, Teamboat Springs, Runoff Rapids, and Toboggan Racers. For everything Blizzard Beach, check out our ultimate guide by clicking here. For those who haven’t visited Disney’s Blizzard Beach, check out our ultimate guide on Blizzard Beach here

Have you visited Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World? What’s your favorite Disney Park?