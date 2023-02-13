Disney Park Ride Closed Indefinitely, Sitting Empty Until Further Notice

Following a string of other ride and attraction closures, one iconic piece of a Disney Resort is still missing in action.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently undergoing quite a few changes. For starters, several rides and attractions are closed for refurbishment, as is common with all Disney Resorts as well as other theme parks like Universal Studios, Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farm, and SeaWorld.

Ride closures, much like crowds, are just something that Guests need to be prepared for when they visit any theme park, Disney or not. The Disneyland Paris Resort currently has quite a few rides that are not operational at the time of publishing this article, with Les Voyages de Pinocchio, “it’s a small world,” and the Resort’s own version of the Magic Carpets of Aladin all being closed.

The closure of “it’s a small world” is quite infamous at the European Resort, with the ride closing all the way back on November 29, 2021, with no official reopening date set.

The ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

However, this is not the only ride without a concrete reopening date, with the reopening of Les Mystères du Nautilus also being significantly delayed. The ride has been closed for years at this point. The attraction was supposed to reopen in January of 2023, but January came and went, with the ride remaining closed indefinitely. Construction walls still surround the attraction, indicating Les Mystères du Nautilus would be returning anytime soon.

In the meantime. there are still many fun adventures to be had at Disneyland Paris, especially for those interested in Marvel.

Following the first version of the land to open at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris’ version of Avengers Campus is another great experience whether you’re a fan of Marvel or not. Guests can immerse themselves in two great attractions featuring Spider-Man and Iron Man, stunning live performances with Doctor Strange and Thor, and of course, delicious snacks and treats created by Ant-Man.

