Disney Resort Trashed, Guests Stunned By “Horrible” State of Cleanliness

A Guest was stunned by the lack of upkeep inside a Disney Resort recently, sharing a photo online and shocking thousands.

Even though the Disney Parks are famous for their magic and world-class theming, sometimes the illusion can be broken. From a breakdown on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to a snake slithering around Magic Kingdom, Guests never really know what they’re in for at the Disney Parks.

There’s also no denying that the overall experience at all Disney Parks and Resorts has changed since 2020. For instance, some Guests have found that merchandise quality has seemingly declined, while others are frustrated about the smaller portion sizes that are being served at select locations Resort wide.

Many U.S. Disney Cast Members have either “quit or transferred out” of the Disney Parks sector of the company, according to a report from Attractions Magazine.

The overall cleanliness of the Disney Resorts has noticeably dipped over the last two years as well, with Guests complaining about the quality of their hotels as well as the various Parks like EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. To take things on an international scale, cleanliness issues are persisting as well, with one Guest sharing a jaw-dropping photo of a trash can. Unfortunately, it can be hard for Disney to keep up sometimes, especially when it comes to the cleanliness of each Park. In the past, we have seen issues arise when it comes to trash and debris at Disney, especially in the queues for certain rides and attractions.

You can check out the rather shocking photo below:

The charter is amazing Don’t you have a cleaning crew? ? ?

Disney Resorts are typically regarded for their cleanliness, so seeing a trash can like this is quite shocking. One user responded by saying their dreams were “crumbling” due to this photo. Another added that this was a “horrible” state for the Disney Resort to be in.

Cleanliness is typically one of the top priorities of the Disney Parks. You may notice that you cannot even buy gum on Disney property, a rule instilled to ensure Walt’s vision of creating a clean theme park is upheld.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park outside of the United States. Eventually, the Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added. To many, Tokyo Disney is a perfect Resort and the crown jewel of the vast array of Disney Parks across the world.

Have you ever seen a trash can looking this full at Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comment section below.