Disney to Overhaul New Coaster Months After Opening

in Disneyland Paris

One of Disney’s newest thrill rides is getting an update very soon, one that will hopefully intensify the experience.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly getting upgraded in small and big ways. Of course, new paint on a building on Main Street, U.S.A. is far less thrilling than EPCOT’s new roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but all renovations are exciting in their own way.

One of the largest new additions to the DInwey Parks in the last few years came in the form of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland Paris also welcomed its own version of this Marvel-centric land at its Walt Disney Studios Park, featuring Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure. However, Guests are not rushing in swarms to experience this ride like we thought they might.

We just found out that this new ride will be getting an upgrade very soon, with Disney adding some extra show lighting to certain scenes. The coolest part about this renovation is that the ride will not actually have to close down. The work will start this spring.

The ride is mostly in the dark, so with some new lighting being added, the whole experience may change. When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth.

The land will be home to two attractions,  Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Have you visited Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris or Disney California Adventure?

