Universal Repairs Damage on Iconic Ride, Closed Down For Weeks

Universal Studios is working on repairing a classic attraction after a brutal storm damaged the ride’s structure.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to dozens of incredible rides and attractions that Guests will not want to miss. From the thrilling Jurassic World VelociCoaster to the wide array of experiences found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests are in for a great time at the Orlando, Florida Resort.

The Resort is also home to many classic rides like the E.T. Adventure and of course, Jurassic Park River Adventure. This water-based ride is a thrilling attraction that can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

There may not be a more iconic experience at the entire Universal Orlando Resort than Jurassic Park River Adventure, with Guests hopping aboard it for decades now. However, the ride was damaged due to Hurricane Ian, which moved through Florida last year.

The hurricane has forced several major theme parks to close, including Busch Gardens Tampa, SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND, and Walt Disney World.

Part of the ride show building was damaged, leaving a giant hole in the side of it. The ride has remained operational since then but closed for a refurbishment earlier this year, meaning Universal work crews actually have some time to take a deep dive into the problem.

You can see that Universal is working n repairing the damage now during the ride’s downtime, as shown in the photo below from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Aerial look at the repair of the Jurassic Park River Adventure show building. Hurricane Nicole ripped a hole in the exterior in November.

Aerial look at the repair of the Jurassic Park River Adventure show building. Hurricane Nicole ripped a hole in the exterior in November. pic.twitter.com/pvnA2GPgyL — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 3, 2023

We hope that the damage looks worse than it is and can quickly be fixed. Jurassic Park River Adventure is set to reopen at Universal Islands of Adventure on February 12, 2023.

