Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately

Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down.

The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.

Unfortunately, the massive water park is closing early on February 3, 2023, due to inclement weather.

This was just confirmed by the Universal Orlando Resort itself moments ago on Twitter:

Weather Update Volcano Bay will be closing at 2:00 PM today, February 3, due to inclement weather.

Volcano Bay will be closing at 2:00 PM today, February 3, due to inclement weather. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 3, 2023

The last few weeks have been brutal for both Universal and Walt Disney World, with Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park also closing multiple times due to chilly weather.

Universal opened the water theme park back in 2017 and has entertained Guests ever since. However, Guests looking to enjoy the water-soaked fun are out of luck, though we aren’t really sure why you would want to take the plunge in these conditions anyway.

At Volcano Bay, some thrill rides include Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which is a 125 feet ride that features a drop door with a 70-degree fall; Krakatau Aqua Coaster, which is a four-person canoe ride that goes through mists, dark tunnels, and a waterfall; and Puihi of the Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides, which is a five-person raft which takes you through a dark cavern and into a funnel.

Of course, Guests can still enjoy all there is to do at Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure, including getting lost in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or embarking on a “Jurassic” adventure.

