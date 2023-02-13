Massive Disney World Ride Fails to Open, Guests Turned Away

Guests were met with a huge disappointment at the start of their day at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, houses so many incredible and thrilling rides and attractions that it can be hard to keep up with. From Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, adrenaline junkies are in for a wild time.

Of course, Guests can always ride the classics like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world,” but Guests wanting more thrills are in luck too. But perhaps the most thrilling attraction in all of Walt Disney World can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Expedition Everest is by far one of the most stunning attractions Walt Disney Imagineering has ever created. The ride demands Guests to look at it as they enter the Asia section of Animal Kingdom, with the screams of riders being heard miles away.

This is a bummer, especially for Guests who "rope-dropped" the Park.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, Expedition Everest is closed temporarily at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Park opened an hour ago, but the ride is still out of commission for the time being. Of course, Guests can still get lost in all that the Park has to offer. DINOSAUR in DinoLand U.S.A. is a terrifyingly-fun adventure in the past, complete with giant animatronic dinos.

Fans of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise need to head over to Pandora – The World of Avatar for a truly immersive and jaw-dropping experience. The land features two great rides, Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey, both of which are sure to impress Guests of all ages.

No matter where you go at Walt Disney World, you’re sure to have a magical day, as it is “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” after all.

