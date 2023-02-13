Fire Department Saves Trapped Disney Guests During On-Ride Incident

Guests were forced to “walk the plank” after one of Disney’s most popular and beloved rides experienced some issues.

The Disney Parks are known for their incredible rides, thrilling attractions, world-class theming, and of course, delicious snacks. Whether you’re visiting the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World or Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, you’re bound to experience some of that magic only Disney can provide.

However, not everything is perfect, even at Disney, meaning Guests will need to be prepared for everything. Long crowds are the biggest hurdle to overcome, with rides like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Peter Pan’s Flight consistently garnering the largest wait times. But perhaps one of the most popular and beloved rides in all of the Disney Parks is Pirates of the Caribbean.

This classic dark ride is treasured by most, if not all, Disney Park Guests, with five versions of the ride being built across Disney’s collection of Parks and Resorts. There’s a version at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland.

While each version of the ride is incredible in its own way, the one found in Disneyland was the first. Thousands of Guests wait in line each day to experience this classic Disneyland Park attraction.

Unfortunately, due to the ride’s age and the strain put on it each day, there’s bound to be a problem or two.

As we stated earlier, Guests will need to be prepared for everything, including ride evacuations. Recently, Pirates of the Caribbean brown down at Disneyland, leaving Guests extremely backed up.

A few Guests shared photos of the event online, which you can check out below:

Pirates is shut down again. We’re hopping from boat to boat with the help of the FD and exiting by plank.

Another photo was shared by a Guest who was also riding during the evacuation:

First trip to Disney for my 40th birthday.

While most Disney ride evacuations are fairly simple, with Pirates of the Caribbean being a water-based attraction, the process is a little different. Guests will literally need to walk the plank to exit their vehicle, with Cast Members adding Guests.

Typically, Disney will hand out multi-experience passes to Guests who are affected by a ride closure or evacuation like this, allowing them to return and bypass the standby line at a later time as a way to make up for the lost time.

Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney Park ride? Which one was it? Let Inside the Magic know in the comment section.