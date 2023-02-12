One of Disney’s Most Beloved Rides to Reopen After Months-Long Closure

One of the most popular rides in all of the Disney Parks will finally be reopening after an extended closure.

As we’ve said many times here at Inside the Magic, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions.

From jaw-dropping experiences like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to classic dark rides such as Haunted Mansion, Guests are in for a real treat no matter what they choose to do at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Of course, with so many rides and attractions, Disneyland is bound to close a few.

Temporary ride closures are to be expected at any theme park, though they’re never something we are very excited about. Whether you’re visiting Disney, Universal, Six Flags, or SeaWorld, ride closures are just something you have to deal with.

However, one attraction is about to reopen following a lengthy closure at the Disneyland Resort. The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

For those who don’t know, the Indiana Jones Adventure closed at the Disneyland Park in January for a much-needed round of maintenance. For weeks we had no idea when the iconic attraction would return, but now we do.

When checking the official web page for the ride, we can now see that the Indiana Joens Adventure will be reopening on March 26, 2023, marking quite an extended refurbishment.

Not much is known about what Disney fixed on the ride, but rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Disney adding elements from the upcoming fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. This is not confirmed, but it would be really exciting to see, especially for those looking forward to the new film, officially called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The new film stars Harrison Ford as our beloved Indy and Pheobe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Indiana’s goddaughter.

Will you be visiting Disneyland this March? Are you looking forward to the new Indiana Jones film?