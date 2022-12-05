Disney Confirms ‘Indiana Jones’ Ride Is Shutting Down

Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight. There are so many choices Guests can choose from that deciding what to wait in line for may prove difficult.
However, if there’s one thrill ride you have to experience while visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth,” it has to be the Indiana Jones Adventure.
Unfortunately, the Disneyland Resort just confirmed that this attraction would be going offline for quite some time. We first got wind of closure last week after noticing the ride had been removed from the Resort calendar on January 9. Disney had not yet made a statement about the attraction until now that is.
According to the official website, the Indiana Jones Adventure will be closed from January 9, 2023, until the Spring of the same year:
From January 9, 2023 until spring 2023, Indiana Jones Adventure will be closed for refurbishment. Please check back for updates.
This is undoubtedly a very vague timeframe, but hopefully, the attraction will be in much better shape after the closure.
The Indiana Jones Adventure is located in Disneyland and is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history. The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.
Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park
An Ancient Legend
Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.
Brave Unimaginable Perils
Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.
If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!
Will you miss this ride while it undergoes its refurbishment?