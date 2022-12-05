Universal Brings Over a Dozen New Items to Its ‘Harry Potter’ Land

Universal Studios in Orlando features some truly incredible attractions, including Jurassic WorldVelocicoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and the Incredible Hulk Coaster, just to name a few.

But perhaps the most impressive attraction in the entire Resort is one based on the incredibly-successful Harry Potter franchise.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a truly stunning attraction at the Universal Studios Orlando Resort. Located specifically in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, this jaw-dropping experience is sure to please even those who may not know a single thing about the Harry Potter franchise.

The ride has been a fan favorite since it opened and really allowed Universal to shorten the gap between it and Disney when it comes to ultra-themed, immersive experiences. However, riding rides is not the only thing there is to do when visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

A big part of the experience is shopping at all of the incredible storefronts. When shopping here, you will find all sorts of fun souvenirs inspired by the world of Harry Potter, of course. One of the most popular items to purchase at the Resort would have to be the wands.

Universal sells regular wands and interactive wands. These interactive versions actually affect things around the Park. These wands include a map that marks all the locations throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, where you can put your wand to use. In some exciting news, Universal Stuidos Orlando just revealed over a dozen brand new wands Guests can look forward to buying!

This was revealed first in a tweet from Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer):

BREAKING: 13 new interactive wands, including one exclusive to Orlando, have come to Universal Orlando Resort! Each features a unique core of a unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, or phoenix feather and includes “wand lore” that describes the characteristics of a perfect owner.

Most interactive wands will run for Guests $63 each. For more information on wands, click here.

Are you excited about these new wands? Do you have any?