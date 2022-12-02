Universal Theme Park Gets Roller Coasters

Universal Orlando Resort is about to get even more epic.

Universal Orlando is already home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando Resort Guests have the opportunity to stay onsite at a total of seven different hotels, including Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, Universal’s Aventura Hotel, Universal’s Cabana Bay Resort, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Surfside Inn and Suites.

But, in addition to a great portfolio of attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many others, Universal Orlando is about to get bigger.

The Epic Universe is Universal’s newest and largest theme park. The theme park is set to open in 2025 and we are starting to see major construction take place at the site.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared an aerial photo where we can see major progress being made at Epic Universe, including the laying of track for roller coasters.

Aerial look at the high-speed dual-racing roller coaster in Universal’s Epic Universe. 1 Transfer bed between attraction and the service building. 2 Likely next track to be placed 3 Newest foundations of a separate roller coaster in How To Train Your Dragon land

The photo you see with a yellow track on both sides is for a rumored “dueling” coaster that will be in the Central Hub of Epic Universe. The attraction will have two identical coasters that “duel” with one another with mirrored tracks. The attraction is rumored to have a space theme to match Epic Universe’s theme.

In addition to the dueling coasters, the Epic Universe will have a Super Nintendo World, as well as many other rumored lands, including an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Classic Monster Land, and How to Train Your Dragon land.

The theme park will also have a hotel at its back, with several other hotel properties being built around it.

