Universal Plans to Build 4 New Roller Coasters Quickly

Universal Orlando Resort has been one of the industry leaders in theme park technology, especially over the last decade.

Universal Orlando has introduced several new attractions– one per year, as a matter of fact– for more than the last five years. These rides and attractions include the likes of the Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida, as well as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Studios Florida is currently in the midst of construction an all-new Minions-themed ride that will replace the building that used to house Shrek 4-D, and it was just recently announced that the Woody Woodpecker KidZone– which housed five kiddie attractions– would be closing down permanently at the beginning of next year.

While there is plenty of construction happening at both theme parks, the biggest project underway for Universal Orlando is none other than Epic Universe.

The highly-anticipated theme park is set to open in 2025 and will be home to many stunning attractions, including Super Nintendo world. But, what if we told you in the next two years that Universal would be finishing this theme park, which would house a total of four roller coasters?

Orlando Parkstop’s Alicia Stella recently revealed that there are four roller coasters coming to Epic Universe, each with its own theme:

Donkey Kong Mine Cart

How to Train Your Dragon

Hub Racing Coaster

Universal Monsters Rumored Coaster

All four of these coasters will be popular attractions in the theme park. Donkey Kong Mine Cart, which can already be experienced in Universal Studios Japan, will be one of several attractions in Super Nintendo World. The How to Train Your Dragon coaster is expected to be the anchor attraction in a How to Train Your Dragon land. The Hub Racing Coaster will be “space-themed” to fit in with the IP of the theme park as a whole, and the Universal Monsters Coaster– reported by Screamscape to have the name “The Curse of the Werewolf”— will reportedly be one of two attractions located in the land.

Stella detailed what will be going into each of these attractions, including what the rides may look like when they’re finished.