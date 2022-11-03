New Classic Monsters Rides Leaked For Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort gives its visitors an opportunity to go on an epic journey through two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The two theme parks are home to many iconic attractions, including E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

But, what if we told you that things were about to get even more awesome.

While Guests can already enjoy Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, in just a couple more years (2025), there will be another theme park to experience, called Epic Universe.

We’ve been keeping you up-to-date on the latest construction surrounding Epic Universe and the rumors swirling around the new theme park. At this time, the only IP that Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed to be in Epic Universe is Super Nintendo World.

While there have been no other announcements or confirmations, there have been plenty of strong rumors and reports that an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a How To Train Your Dragon land, and a Classic Universal Monsters land would all be included in the theme park.

Now, Screamscape has revealed a reported leak surrounding what we can expect in the Classic Universal Monsters land.

‘The European themed village itself will be named “Village of Darkmoor”. As for the rides, look for the big E-ticket dark ride to be called “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” and the new spinning coaster is expected to be named “The Curse of the Werewolf”.

While things are subject to change, this at least gives a look at what to expect from the land. The village will be called “Village of Darkmoor,” and there will be two rides in the land, one named “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment,” which will obviously feature Frankenstein with the possibility for other monsters to join him, as well as a “spinning coaster” expected to be named “The Curse of the Werewolf.”

At this time, it should be noted that Universal Orlando has not confirmed any of these rumors.

What do you think of these names for the Classic Monsters rides? Let us know in the comments!