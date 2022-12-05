Mother Left on Ground After Disney World Firework Incident

Anyone who has ever visited the Walt Disney World Resort knows that crowds will be an issue. The days of an “off season” seem to be long gone, with massive crowds filing into Walt Disney World and Disneyland on a daily basis. This means that Guests need to be prepared in order to make the most of their day.

Of course, possibly the biggest issue Guests will face is waiting in line for rides, attractions, shows, and parades. The Disney Parks have some truly iconic experiences like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, and these rides easily reach over an hour wait on any given day due to how popular they are.

The same goes for I’ve shows and entertainment like the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Fantasmic! at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. However, the largest crowds may occur during the nightly firework shows and parades.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland feature some incredible parades and street performances for Guests to watch as they explore the Park, but finding the right spot to watch it from is almost like a sport for Guests. Some choose to camp out hours before so they can for sure snag a great spot. Others pop in at the last minute, which can cause issues.

This was exemplified in a recent social media post shared by a troubled Guest. The Guest recalled an incident at Walt Disney World recently involving an argument with another group that ultimately resulted in their mom lying on the ground. The full story is shared down below:

“We’ve just finished watching the Enchantment fireworks at MK. Pretty good show. However, I would like to discuss etiquette for shows. My mum had a family behind her with a stroller, who seemed to think shoving it into the back of her legs throughout the whole show was acceptable. At the very end of the show, they pushed it so hard that she fell over. We gave them a piece of our mind, but they didn’t seem to bat an eye. Why is that acceptable? We just wanted to enjoy the show. If the aim is to make us move, no sorry we’re not. We got there in good time and we’re not exactly tall ourselves! It has definitely diminished the experience which is a shame.”

The Guest’s mother had a stroller shoved in the back of her legs the entire show. Eventually, she was pushed so hard by the stroller that she was knocked over. The Guests exchanged words, but the disorderly group did not seem to care.

It is crucial that Guests follow the rules put in place by Disney as well as treat other Guests with respect. This not only ensures the overall safety of everybody visiting but helps to create the magic that Disney is so well known for.

Have you ever had a bad experience during Disney parade or live show?