Disney World Bans All Filming on Historic Roller Coaster

Few rides are as beloved at the Disney Parks as Space Mountain. This thrilling “journey through space” has become a fan favorite over the years and can be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and of course, the Tokyo Disney Resort.

It’s just hard to even compare to the original Space Mountain in Walt Disney World. Does it hurt your back a little? Yes. Is it extremely bumpy? Also yes. But something about it draws us in every time we visit the Parks.

It’s simply a must-do for roller coaster fans. Even though it just barely outpaces Goofy’s Barnstormer in terms of speed, it’s still a thrilling adventure.

With its galactic theming, dark ambiance, and iconic soundtrack, the indoor roller coaster is a must-ride for Guests at Walt Disney World seeking adventure and a wild trip to space. The ride can be found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts across the world, but the original Magic Kingdom version will always hold a special place in our hearts. Located in the Tomorrowland section of the Park, Space Mountain takes you on an “out of this world” journey through the stars.

Unfortunately, it just got harder to capture the magic for yourself.

Disney is unique in the fact that it allows Guests to take their gear with them while on attractions. Of course, there are rules that Guests must follow, but for the most part, Guests can take their phones, bags, hats, and glasses with them on the assortment of rides and attraction that they encounter.

However, this is starting to change at one of Walt Disney World’s most beloved attractions. A Guest shared a photo of a new warning sign posted inside the Space Mountain attraction building, informing Guests of the new policy. You can check out the new sign down below:

what happened on space for them to add these signs everywhere lol pic.twitter.com/YyiEnEzeuR — (cowboy like) sophie (@littlesophiebug) December 4, 2022

The sign reads, “Phones and cameras are not permitted while riding,” also telling Guests to secure their items either with another person in their party or in the storage pouches located on the ride vehicle.

At the time of publishing this article, we are unsure what prompted this sign to be put out in Space Mountain.

What do you think about this new rule?