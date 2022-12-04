Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort

An incident has been reported at The Disneyland Resort. At this time, no specifics are known yet other than a man was found dead at the bottom of a parking structure located inside the actual Resort.

According to a report from ABC7, a man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. local time.

Specific reports claim that the incident occurred at the Mickey & Friends parking lot. As Guests approach the Disneyland Resort, they can follow signs to one of three parking facilities, those being the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, the Pixar Pals Parking Structure, and the Toy Story Parking Area. An official statement has not been made or given by Disney at the time of publishing this article.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger was spotted visiting the Resort along with Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts, to view Disneyland’s iconic Candlelight Processional just hours prior to this tragic news.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site.