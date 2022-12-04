An iconic Disneyland attraction will soon shut down despite going through a recent refurbishment.

It’s the perfect time to visit Disneyland Resort, as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District are decked out to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. With jolly decorations throughout the Resort, Disney characters dressed in their holiday best, mouth-watering seasonal dining offerings, exclusive merchandise, and even some attractions changing to offer a completely new experience during this season, it’s no wonder why Disneyland Resort is the Happiest Place on Earth!

While the holiday season is in full swing at Disneyland Resort and will be until January 8, the Disneyland Resort website was recently updated, stating that an iconic attraction would temporarily close its doors again in January 2023.

Perhaps one of the most iconic seasonal overlays at Disneyland Resort is “it’s a small world” Holiday, where the beloved attraction is dressed for the occasion with 50,000 lights illuminating the attraction’s iconic facade and an additional 350,000 mini-lights brightening the trees, hedges and animal topiaries surrounding the attraction.

When “it’s a small world” Holiday opened on November 11, two new dolls in wheelchairs were added to the multicultural cast of audio-animatronics, making a massive step towards inclusion and representation at Disneyland Park. You can read more about this applaudable addition by clicking here.