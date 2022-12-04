An iconic Disneyland attraction will soon shut down despite going through a recent refurbishment.
It’s the perfect time to visit Disneyland Resort, as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District are decked out to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. With jolly decorations throughout the Resort, Disney characters dressed in their holiday best, mouth-watering seasonal dining offerings, exclusive merchandise, and even some attractions changing to offer a completely new experience during this season, it’s no wonder why Disneyland Resort is the Happiest Place on Earth!
While the holiday season is in full swing at Disneyland Resort and will be until January 8, the Disneyland Resort website was recently updated, stating that an iconic attraction would temporarily close its doors again in January 2023.
Perhaps one of the most iconic seasonal overlays at Disneyland Resort is “it’s a small world” Holiday, where the beloved attraction is dressed for the occasion with 50,000 lights illuminating the attraction’s iconic facade and an additional 350,000 mini-lights brightening the trees, hedges and animal topiaries surrounding the attraction.
When “it’s a small world” Holiday opened on November 11, two new dolls in wheelchairs were added to the multicultural cast of audio-animatronics, making a massive step towards inclusion and representation at Disneyland Park. You can read more about this applaudable addition by clicking here.
The official Disneyland Resort website states, “Starting January 9, 2023, “it’s a small world” Holiday will close for refurbishment before reopening as “it’s a small world.” Please check back for updates.”
As of this article’s publishing, the website does not mention an official reopening date for the beloved Disneyland attraction. However, considering that when “it’s a small world” shut down to welcome its holiday overlay and undergo a much-needed refurbishment, the process took about three weeks, January’s closure is not expected to last long. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information is released regarding the reopening of “it’s a small world.”
If you haven’t had the chance to experience “it’s a small world” Holiday, Disneyland describes the attraction’s seasonal overlay as follows:
An Exuberant Holiday Experience
Set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical décor. Behold jubilant regional adornments all along your world tour of good cheer. Listen as the costumed chorus of children sings the classic “It’s a Small World (After All)” song and traditional holiday tunes.
The enchantment begins as you approach the iconic façade, which is adorned with thousands of shimmering lights for the season.
