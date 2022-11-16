Your Complete Guide to the Holidays at Disneyland Resort In 2022

Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Here’s everything you need to know to spend the holidays at Disneyland Resort!

As all the spooktacular fun of the Halloween season fades from Disneyland Resort, with fun celebrations, frightfully cute decorations, snacks to die for, spooktastic merchandise, and the highlight of the season, Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, Disney Parks fans are ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, as the Resort decks the halls with Disney magic. Want to know about the merry and bright offerings coming to the California theme parks this season? Let us tell you all about it!

When do the holidays begin at Disneyland? The holiday celebrations officially started on November 11, bringing all the festive fun to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District with unique offerings across the Resort for Guests to enjoy. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year at Disneyland Resort! Does Disneyland decorate the Resort for the holidays? Absolutely! Holiday magic covers Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, with millions of lights, wreaths, Christmas trees, and many more decorations. Snow covers the turrets of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park for the season, and the iconic castle becomes a sight to see with icicles, wreaths, festive décor and thousands of twinkling lights illuminated in stages bringing the heart of Disneyland to life. And over at Disney California Adventure, you can feel the merry and bright ambiance in the air with entire lands covered with themed decorations.

What other offerings can I find during the holidays at Disneyland? In addition to mesmerizing decorations, the holidays always bring seasonal offerings to delight Guests during their visit. These offerings include seasonal merchandise, limited-time entertainment, enhanced photo ops, and mouth-watering seasonal snacks and dining offerings. There is much to enjoy at Disneyland Resort this holiday season!

Disneyland Park offerings this holiday season

While Disneyland Park will not be home to any hard ticketed event in 2022, as announced by theme park officials earlier this year, the Park is still the heart of the Holiday celebrations with so much to see and do. From attractions receiving a seasonal overlay to fan-favorite entertainment offerings returning to the Park, characters dressed in their holiday finest, mouth-watering snacks, and so much more, Guests are sure to have the merriest time when visiting Disneyland Park this holiday season.

Seasonal attractions Disneyland Park becomes home to several attractions that receive a seasonal overlay, bringing even more Disney magic to the Park and enhancing the experience with new stories for Guests to enjoy. Haunted Mansion Holiday Haunted Mansion Holiday has been a Disneyland icon for over 20 years since the holiday overlay began in 2001. The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square gets covered, adorned, and deranged to welcome Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Zero, and more characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Haunted Mansion Holiday is described by Disney as follows: Decked Out for the Hallow-Days Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie, and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!” Haunted Mansion Holiday opened at Disneyland Resort on September 2, 2022, and will be available through January 8, 2023. “it’s a small world” Holiday The happiest cruise that ever sailed takes Guests on a wondrous journey around the world with regional decorations and traditional holiday tunes for a limited time. Guests voyage through 10 scenes inspired by locations around the globe, showcasing unique holiday traditions from Europe, Africa, and Asia.

“it’s a small world” Holiday is described by Disney as follows: An Exuberant Holiday Experience Set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical décor. Behold jubilant regional adornments all along your world tour of good cheer. Listen as the costumed chorus of children sings the classic “It’s a Small World (After All)” song and traditional holiday tunes. The enchantment begins as you approach the iconic façade, which is adorned with thousands of shimmering lights for the season. Two dozen Cast Members took on the titanic task to bring the holiday spirit into this beloved attraction in 18 days. This year, Disney took a massive step toward promoting inclusion with this attraction, adding several new characters in wheelchairs across the scenes of the attraction. You can read more about this applaudable addition by clicking here. “it’s a small world” Holiday opened on November 11, 2022, and will be available through January 8, 2023. Seasonal foods The best part of the holiday season at Disneyland Park is the food, with plenty of delicious eats and sips for Guests to enjoy during the most wonderful time of the year. Inside the Magic prepared a complete guide with everything you need to know about the seasonal treats, snacks, drinks, and dining options arriving at the California theme park this holiday season. You can click here to check it out! Decorations The festive décor at Disneyland presents many beautiful locations for holiday photos. The iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree greets Guests as they enter the park, and the Plaza Point holiday shop is decorated with garlands, nutcrackers, and more. Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle enchants Guests from day to night with shimmering icicles and twinkling lights.

Entertainment offerings Disneyland Park will see some of the Park’s most beloved entertainment offerings return this holiday season, with parades, fireworks, light shows, and snoap that adds to the magic of the holidays at Disneyland. A Christmas Fantasy Parade Beloved Disney characters join Santa Claus for a merry musical celebration down Main Street, U.S.A, from November 11, 2022, to January 2, 2023. Disney describes A Christmas Fantasy Parade as follows: Ring in the Season With prancing reindeer, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more, A Christmas Fantasy Parade brings the most magical time of year to Disneyland Park! Delightful Holiday Highlights Mickey and Minnie work with Chip ‘n Dale to organize an avalanche of letters to Santa.

Anna, Elsa and Olaf bid you a warm winter welcome from their fantastic Frozen realm.

Woody and Buzz give a playful wave from atop giant wooden building blocks.

The Disney Princesses dance at the Candlelight Ball. In the grand finale, wave hello to Santa Claus himself. It’s a Christmas fantasy you’ll never forget! If you want to enjoy this merry celebration, you should arrive early to find the best possible viewing spot, especially if you plan to see the show along Main Street, U.S.A. There are also great viewing spots near “it’s a small world” Holiday and Matterhorn Bobsleds. “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks Spectacular With festive fireworks, stirring music, and a sprinkling of snow, Disney brings the magic of the holidays to life at Disneyland Park, as Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A, welcome “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks Spectacular, available from November 11, 2022, though January 8, 2023. Disney describes this festive nighttime spectacular as follows: Enchantment Is in the Air Feel your spirit soar during this splendid pyrotechnical spectacle. As the sky overhead lights up with dazzling color, more than 80,000 twinkling lights illuminate Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle with sparkling “icicles” and shimmering snow-capped turrets. Tonight’s Forecast: Snow! As a special wintry treat, experience a magical snowfall all around you when you head over to “it’s a small world” Holiday and portions of the Main Street, U.S.A. area! Celebrate the holiday season in grand style at this joyous jubilee in lights! “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks Spectacular is subject to cancellation without notice due to weather or other circumstances. “it’s a small world” Holiday Lighting Witness the magical moment when the whimsical façade of this beloved attraction lights up in a dazzling display of 50,000 festive twinkling lights, with an additional 350,000 mini-lights brightening the trees, hedges, and animal topiaries surrounding the attraction. Disney describes this spectacular offering as follows: Light Up Your Holidays As you approach, you’ll hear the classic “It’s a Small World (After All)” song playing along with traditional holiday tunes. As dusk begins to fall, gather in front of the attraction’s iconic façade and watch thousands of twinkling lights come to brilliant life. Then, every 30 minutes throughout the night, watch in wonder as a joyous light projection show animates the façade with a kaleidoscope of charming holiday colors and images. It’s a memorable nighttime treat and the perfect way to embrace the most wonderful time of the year! Disney California Adventure offerings this holiday season

Disney California Adventure is packed with fun, festive offerings for the young and the young at heart. Decorations galore, seasonal overlays to some attractions, returning entertainment offerings, delicious treats, and the Disney Festival of the Holidays make Disney California Adventure the perfect place to spend the most wonderful time of the year.

Seasonal attractions Disney California Adventure is home to two attractions that receive a seasonal overlay, Mater’s Jingle Jamboree and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl, both located in Cars Land. Disney describes Mater’s Jingle Jamboree as follows: Enjoy a haul-iday tractor spin through Mater’s festively decorated junkyard in Cars Land—November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Jingle All the Way Whirl through Mater’s collection of car parts in a cute lil’ tractor as he croons classic holiday tunes with some tow-riffic original lyrics. And Disney describes Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl as follows: Swing into holiday mode by taking a merry spin around Luigi’s decked-out backyard in Cars Land—November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Make the Holidays Wheel-y Fun Luigi and his extended family of roadsters are celebrating the season in style with festive dances to tunes crooned by Luigi himself! Take a seat in a classic Italian import and enjoy the ride as the cars cruise to the music. Seasonal foods Disney California Adventure is home to mouth-watering seasonal treats across the Park, but that’s not all. Disney California Adventure is home to the Disney Festival of the Holidays, bringing the sights and sounds of the joyous celebration of cherished holidays —including Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings’ Day — in a festivity packed with diversity and seasonal traditions from around the world. Inside the Magic prepared a complete guide with everything you need to know about the treats available during the Disney Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure this holiday season. You can click here to check it out! Decorations Disney California Adventure sparkles with holiday décor, highlighted by a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree in Buena Vista Street and automotive embellishments in Cars Land. The yuletide spirit shifts into high gear down Route 66, making Radiator Springs Racers the merriest destination this season. Entertainment offerings

Music, dance, beloved characters, and stories will be the stars of the entertainment offerings available at Disney California Adventure this holiday season, with beloved returning offerings like Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! brings a celebration of the holidays from Mexico and Brazil to Paradise Gardens Park, with cultural performers bringing the magic to life. Disney describes this holiday party as follows:

Fabulous Fiesta

Join The Three Caballeros as they host the ultimate fiesta for Navidad! This joyous street party features exuberant performances, including authentic folklórico dancers, mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers, drummers and incredible 12-foot-tall mojiganga puppets of Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a special appearance by Mickey and Minnie in their fiesta best!