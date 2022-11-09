Despite Cancelled Christmas Party, Holiday Treats Return to Disneyland

In September, Disneyland Resort announced it wouldn’t revive its Christmas after-hours event, Disney Merriest Nites. But Guests can still delight in holiday treats throughout the Disney Parks, Resort hotels, and Downtown Disney.

Just days after releasing a similar list for Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Parks Blog released the ultimate foodie guide to snacks at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spas, and more.

Disneyland Park

There’s no shortage of sweet and savory treats available at Disneyland Park! From Disney Parks Blog:

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Charcuterie Pizza Slice topped with pesto cream sauce, fig marmalade, prosciutto, capocollo, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, cornichons, cheese blend, and arugula (New)

Holiday Green Alien Macaron filled with marshmallow creme and chocolate ganache French Market Restaurant (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Haunted Mansion Cake: Purple sponge cake, raspberry mousse, raspberries, and cocoa nibs

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Smooth, rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint (New) Galactic Grill (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich: A fried chicken sandwich with cranberry-flavored BBQ sauce, provolone, onion ring, arugula, and citrus bacon aïoli served on a toasted brioche bun (New)

A Cup of Cheer: Orange cranberry cake with cream cheese icing topped with an orange cream-filled cream puff, dried cranberries, and holiday sprinkles (New)

Christmas Punch: Pomegranate, cranberry, and orange juices with Sprite served over ice and garnished with fresh pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and a rosemary sprig (New)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Peppermint Holiday Sundae: Two scoops of peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and chocolate crème cookies (New)

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream (New)

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich: Cinnamon brown sugar ice cream between oatmeal raisin cookies (New) Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Thanks-mas Sandwich: Roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on rustic bread served with house-made chips

Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Sipping Chocolate with a Dipping Waffle: Thick and rich sipping chocolate with a sweet waffle for dipping

Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake: Cinnamon roll-flavored cheesecake, cream cheese icing, milk chocolate nougatine arms, and snowman chocolate decoration (contains nuts) (New)

Santa Hat Macaron: Almond macaron shells with white peppermint cream filling and rich chocolate ganache

Christmas Brownie: Dark chocolate brownie with white chocolate mousse Santa hat, sprinkles, and chocolate ears (New)

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)

Chimney Sweep Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with hickory-smoked syrup, chocolate and caramel sauces, cream, and smoked salt-sugar sprinkle (New)

Apple-Pecan Donut: Specialty donut with spiced icing, apple compote, candied pecans, and cream cheese frosting (New)

Peppermint Cookie Donut: Specialty donut with peppermint icing, crushed peppermint, chocolate crème-filled cookies, and whipped topping (New)

Holiday Demitasse Ceramic Cup (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last) Market House (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction) Mint Julep Bar (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Maple Beignets rolled in maple-flavored sugar

Maple-bacon dipping sauce‌ (New) Plaza Inn (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Gingerbread Bundt Cake: Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles

Holiday Cake: Devil’s food cake with swirled white chocolate mousse filling, buttercream frosting, and holiday sprinkles

Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade: Lemonade infused with honey and pear nectar (New) Pooh Corner and Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31) Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)

Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch

Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New)

Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate

Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in white-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow Rancho del Zocalo (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Caldo de Pollo: Savory soup with chicken, rice, and vegetables

Chile Verde: Slow-cooked pork with spicy tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans (New)

Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich: Colorful Mexican sweet bread with eggnog ice cream, hot buttered rum-flavored sauce, whipped topping, and chocolate skull (New)

Hot Chocolate Red Rose Taverne (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Holiday Flatbread: Pepperoni, sausage, and ham flatbread topped with arugula (New)

Holiday Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with eggnog flavor Refreshment Corner (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Spicy Beef & Cheese Sandwich: Beef steak, cheese sauce, sautéed peppers and onions, and spicy pepper spread on artisan bread (New)

Caramel-Pecan Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel topped with caramel sauce and candied pecans (New)

Peppermint Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel topped with white chocolate and crushed candy canes (New)

Butterscotch Soda: Sparkling water with butterscotch syrup, caramel drizzle, and cream (New) River Belle Terrace (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Pear Oat Cobbler: Spiced pears, oat streusel, and cranberry sorbet (New) (Plant-based) Stage Door Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake with cold brew sauce topped with chocolate sauce, peppermint dust, and whipped topping (New) The Tropical Hideaway (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae: A swirl of DOLE Whip cherry and lime topped with festive decorations Churro and Lemonade Cart in Critter Country (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Bride Churro: Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar Churro Cart near “it’s a small world” Holiday (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Churro with holiday apple spice dipping sauce (New) Churro Cart near Sleeping Beauty Castle (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Candy Cane Churro (New)

Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce: Chocolate fudge infused with peppermint and topped with crushed candy canes (New) Churro Cart in New Orleans Square (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Chocolate Cherry-Pistachio Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie and pistachio dust, drizzled with cherry sauce, and topped with chopped pistachios (New) Churro Cart in Town Square (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Mint Chip Churro (New)

Mint-Chocolate Dipping Sauce: Marshmallow creme infused with mint and topped with crushed chocolate cookies (New) Pretzel Cart in Frontierland (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Holiday Cookie Pretzel: Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping sauce (New) Outdoor Vending Carts (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Christmas Cotton Candy: Apple flavor Available at Various Locations throughout Disneyland Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)

Musical Rotating Popcorn Tin

Reindeer Parade Sipper

Disney California Adventure Park

This Disney Park joins EPCOT as home to International Festival of the Holidays, so Guests can expect festive treats abound! From Disney Parks Blog:

Award Wieners (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Pastrami Reuben Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with thinly sliced pastrami, caramelized onions, pickled cabbage, Thousand Island dressing, spicy mustard, provolone, and pickle spears on a toasted baguette (New)

Bananas Foster Funnel Cake Fries topped with cinnamon-banana sugar, caramel sauce, whipped topping, and fried bananas (New)

Embolden Beer Co., Beyond Borders (New) Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31) Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)

Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch

Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New)

Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white-colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate

Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Four-Meat Pizza: Tomato sauce with ham, Canadian bacon, sausage, and pepperoni topped with mozzarella

Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake: Spiced chocolate cheesecake finished with white chocolate mousse and chocolate decoration (New) Boudin Bread Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Snowman Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based) Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Chocolate-Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate and peppermint ice cream in a waffle cup topped with whipped cream and peppermint candy (New)

Pomegranate Hard Float: Pomegranate hard cider with lemon sorbet topped with pomegranate arils (New)

Pomegranate Hard Cider (New) Cocina Cucamonga (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Winter Margarita: Black cherry margarita (New) Cozy Cone (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Luigi Chicken Pesto Cone: Creamy pesto alfredo pasta, marinated chicken, balsamic glaze, bruschetta tomatoes, and Romano cheese

Esquite Corn Fritters: Fried corn fritters tossed in chile-lime seasoning and topped with cilantro-lime dressing, cotija cheese, and pico de Gallo (New)

Pumpkin Pie Churro: Churro rolled in pumpkin spice sugar with pumpkin pie dipping sauce (New)

Christmas Tree Cone: Peppermint soft-serve decorated with holiday sprinkles

Stereo Tangerine Express IPA Michelada with chile-lime seasoning and lime (New)

Stereo Tangerine Express IPA (New)

Peanut Butter Whiskey Cocktail: Peanut butter whiskey, peanut butter syrup, vanilla ice cream, almond milk, and cinnamon sugar topped with whipped cream and peanut butter drizzle (New) Fairfax Market Fruit Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Seasonal Agua Fresca: Christmas punch (New) Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction) Flo’s V-8 Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Gingerbread Shake with whipped topping and a gingerbread cake doughnut (New)

New Motion, Blueberry Insight, Hard Sparkling Black Tea (New) Hollywood Lounge (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Churro Delight: Horchata garnished with mini churros (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Everything Spice: RumChata, horchata, spiced rum, and butterscotch liqueur garnished with mini churros and dusted with cinnamon (New)

Pineapple-Fresno Chile Michelada: Tomato-based michelada with pineapple-fresno chile lemonade and Modelo garnished with chile-lime seasoning and lime (New)

Gingerbread Mule: Cinnamon whiskey, ginger beer, lemon juice, and gingerbread syrup garnished with a maraschino cherry (New)

Harland Brewing Co., Winter IPA (New)

La Bodega Azteca Stout (New)

Calidad Hibiscus Watermelon Agua Fresca (New)

Smog City Brewing, From LA with Love (New) Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Braised Beef Poutine: Steak fries, braised beef, cheese curds, beef gravy, and tomatillo-serrano salsa garnished with Fresno chiles

Peppermint-Vanilla Vodka Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka topped with whipped cream and peppermint

Holiday Martini: A festive twist on a classic vanilla vodka paired with peppermint, chocolate liqueur, and Frangelico Lamplight Lounge (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Braised Winter Beef: Slow braised beef with carrot risotto and pea tendrils (New)

Peppermint Donuts: Hot cocoa-dusted donuts with toasted marshmallow crème and peppermint-chocolate dipping sauce

Peppermint-Vanilla Vodka Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka topped with whipped cream and peppermint

Holiday Martini: A festive twist on a classic vanilla vodka paired with peppermint, chocolate liqueur, and Frangelico

Pixar Ball Sipper (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last) Lucky Fortune Cookery (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Thai Iced Tea with sea salt cream and brown sugar boba Mortimer’s Market (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based) Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Salted Caramel-Mocha Bundt Cake: Coffee Bundt cake filled with salted caramel, finished with ganache, sprinkles, and white chocolate mousse (New)

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction) Pym Test Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Atomic Pretzel: Apple-Bacon Soft Pretzel with cinnamon-sugar salted pretzel with apple-bacon compote, cranberries, caramel sauce, cream cheese, and candied pepper bacon (New) Schmoozies! (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Dulce de Leche Mickey Mouse Shake topped with whipped topping, caramel sauce, and vanilla crème cookies (New)

Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake topped with a slice of hazelnut-chocolate yule log (New) Smokejumpers Grill (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Maple-Bacon Shake: Maple-flavored shake topped with whipped cream, bacon bits, and maple drizzle (New)

Pineapple Limeade: Limeade, pineapple juice, and sour green apple syrup with a red sugar rim (New)

Holiday Punch Cocktail: Vodka with cranberry and orange juices garnished with fresh cranberries (New)

Karl Strauss Brewing Co., Tangible IPA (New)

Anchor Brewing, Christmas Ale (New)

Honest Abe Hard Apple Pie Cider (New) Churro Cart on Buena Vista Street (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Caramel Apple Churro: Churro topped with spiced apples, caramel sauce, and whipped topping (New) Churro Cart near Goofy’s Sky School (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro with condensed milk dipping sauce Churro Cart near Grizzly Peak (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Peppermint Churro: Churro coated with crushed candy canes and drizzled with chocolate and vanilla sauce Churro Cart in Hollywood Land (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Chocolate Cherry-Pistachio Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie and pistachio dust, drizzled with cherry sauce and topped with chopped pistachios (New) Outdoor Vending(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) White Cotton Candy Available at Various Locations throughout Disney California Adventure Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last) Light Up Holiday Swizzle Stick

Light Up Toy Story Christmas Tree Bucket Available at Various Locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)

Holiday Base Bucket

Holiday Travel Tumbler with lanyard

Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler

Blue Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube

White Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube

Gingerbread Bottle Topper

Holiday Kermit Straw Clip

Wreath Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl

Gingerbread Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Even if you’re not staying at the Grand Californian, you can delight in these holiday treats! From Disney Parks Blog

GCH Craftsman Grill Mickey Mouse Christmas Cookie

Holiday Minnie Mouse Donut

Holiday Mickey Mouse Donut

Snowman Donut (New)

Peppermint & Dark Chocolate Cupcake GCH Holiday Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread

Poinsettia Cookie

Snowman Cookie

Christmas Cookie

Hanukkah Cookie

Holiday Cookie Box

Assorted Macarons (New)

Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf (New)

New Year’s Cookie (New)

Crisped Rice Treat

Hot Chocolate

Hot Apple Cider (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, or Rumchata)

Waffle Shot (Available with milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk, or eggnog)

Waffle Shot (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, Rumchata, Amaretto, Butterscotch Schnapps, Rumple Minze, Crown Royal Apple, Screwball Whiskey, Fireball Whiskey, Louis the 13th)

Downtown Disney District

Just visiting Downtown Disney for some holiday shopping? Plenty of festive snacks and drinks await you! From Disney Parks Blog:

California Churro (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Gingerbread Churro: Churro coated in gingerbread sugar, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and covered in red and green chocolate candy pieces (New) Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar & Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Mistletoe Mule: Vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, ginger beer, and sugared cranberry garnish (New)

Chilly Chata: Cream liqueur rum, cinnamon whiskey, house-made horchata, whipped cream, and cinnamon stick garnish

Home for the Holidays: Whiskey, bitter Italian aperitif, lemon juice, simple syrup, and rosemary garnish

Santa and the Beach: Tequila, triple sec, coconut milk, cream of coconut, lime juice, simple syrup, and rosemary garnish

Kayla’s Cake (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31) Peppermint Ganache Macaron with peppermint dark chocolate ganache

Gingerbread Macaron with gingerbread buttercream

Snowman Macaron: Milk chocolate ganache with custard vanilla cream Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Arancini Dolce: A traditional Sicilian savory snack reimagined as a sweet treat for the season (New) Marceline’s Confectionery (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31) Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)

Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch

Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New)

Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white-colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate

Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) Maple & Bacon Glazed Beignets served with butter pecan ice cream and a marshmallow drizzle Salt & Straw (Available Nov. 25 through Dec. 25) Enjoy various limited-time holiday flavors! Sprinkles (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 25) Christmas Cookie Cupcake: Vanilla cake studded with sprinkles and lined with a green sugar cookie crust topped with vanilla buttercream frosting, red and green sprinkles, and a homemade sugar cookie coated in even more sprinkles

Gingerbread: Spiced ginger cake topped with cream cheese frosting, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and topped with a gingerbread man

Chocolate Peppermint: Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with bittersweet chocolate-peppermint frosting and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candies

Snow Cute Vanilla: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla frosting and rolled in snow sprinkles

Santa Baby Red Velvet: Sprinkles iconic red velvet rolled in Santa sprinkles Tortilla Jo’s (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Candy Cane-Rita: Tequila, peppermint schnapps, and organic margarita mix with a splash of grenadine and garnished with rosemary and cranberries (New)

Purple Mistletoe: Tequila rose, tequila blue, agave nectar, and organic margarita mix with a splash of lemonade and garnished with rosemary and cranberries

What treat are you most excited to try?