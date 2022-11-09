Despite Cancelled Christmas Party, Holiday Treats Return to Disneyland

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Left: A gingerbread cookie decorated like Mickey Mouse. Right: A popcorn bucket in the shape of a silver Christmas Tree, decorated with colorful baubles and a golden star.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

In September, Disneyland Resort announced it wouldn’t revive its Christmas after-hours event, Disney Merriest Nites. But Guests can still delight in holiday treats throughout the Disney Parks, Resort hotels, and Downtown Disney.

Related: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Returning This Year

Just days after releasing a similar list for Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Parks Blog released the ultimate foodie guide to snacks at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spas, and more.

Disneyland Park

Disneyland Sleeping beauty castle during the holidays
Credit: Disney

There’s no shortage of sweet and savory treats available at Disneyland Park! From Disney Parks Blog:

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Charcuterie Pizza Slice topped with pesto cream sauce, fig marmalade, prosciutto, capocollo, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, cornichons, cheese blend, and arugula (New) 
  • Holiday Green Alien Macaron filled with marshmallow creme and chocolate ganache

French Market Restaurant (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Haunted Mansion Cake: Purple sponge cake, raspberry mousse, raspberries, and cocoa nibs
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Smooth, rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint (New) 
A red and green pizza, Macarons shaped like Toy Story Aliens, a hot cocoa in a clear glass, a burger loaded with onion rings, and a bright red juice drink.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Galactic Grill (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich: A fried chicken sandwich with cranberry-flavored BBQ sauce, provolone, onion ring, arugula, and citrus bacon aïoli served on a toasted brioche bun (New) 

  • A Cup of Cheer: Orange cranberry cake with cream cheese icing topped with an orange cream-filled cream puff, dried cranberries, and holiday sprinkles (New) 

  • Christmas Punch: Pomegranate, cranberry, and orange juices with Sprite served over ice and garnished with fresh pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and a rosemary sprig (New) 

A sundae in a waffle bowl topped with oreos. Peppermint ice cream sandwiched between two cookies.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) 

  • Peppermint Holiday Sundae: Two scoops of peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and chocolate crème cookies (New) 
  • Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream (New) 
  • Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich: Cinnamon brown sugar ice cream between oatmeal raisin cookies (New)
A turkey sandwich topped with cranberry sauce, a cheesecake decorated like a snowman with pretzel arms, a red cake topped with a frosting Santa hat and oreo Mickey ears, an oreo donut topped with a frosting santa hat and oreo Mickey ears.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Thanks-mas Sandwich: Roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on rustic bread served with house-made chips
  • Turkey Pot Pie Soup
  • Sipping Chocolate with a Dipping Waffle: Thick and rich sipping chocolate with a sweet waffle for dipping 
  • Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake: Cinnamon roll-flavored cheesecake, cream cheese icing, milk chocolate nougatine arms, and snowman chocolate decoration (contains nuts) (New) 
  • Santa Hat Macaron: Almond macaron shells with white peppermint cream filling and rich chocolate ganache 
  • Christmas Brownie: Dark chocolate brownie with white chocolate mousse Santa hat, sprinkles, and chocolate ears (New) 
  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)
  • Chimney Sweep Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with hickory-smoked syrup, chocolate and caramel sauces, cream, and smoked salt-sugar sprinkle (New) 
  • Apple-Pecan Donut: Specialty donut with spiced icing, apple compote, candied pecans, and cream cheese frosting (New)
  • Peppermint Cookie Donut: Specialty donut with peppermint icing, crushed peppermint, chocolate crème-filled cookies, and whipped topping (New) 
  • Holiday Demitasse Ceramic Cup (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)
A Mickey Mouse gingerbread cookie.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Market House (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)

Mint Julep Bar (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Maple Beignets rolled in maple-flavored sugar
  • Maple-bacon dipping sauce‌ (New)
Mickey Mouse shaped beingets, a glass bowl of chili.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Plaza Inn (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Gingerbread Bundt Cake: Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles
  • Holiday Cake: Devil’s food cake with swirled white chocolate mousse filling, buttercream frosting, and holiday sprinkles
  • Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade: Lemonade infused with honey and pear nectar (New) 
A chocolate cake slice filled with white, red, and green frosting.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Pooh Corner and Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31)

  • Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)
  • Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch  
  • Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New) 
  • Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake
  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate 
  • Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in white-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor 
  • Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor 
  • Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow
Chocolate covered marshmellows on a stick, decorated with red and green icing. A cake pop covered in chocolate and peppermint flakes in the shape of Mickey Mouse.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Rancho del Zocalo (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Caldo de Pollo: Savory soup with chicken, rice, and vegetables
  • Chile Verde: Slow-cooked pork with spicy tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans (New) 
  • Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich: Colorful Mexican sweet bread with eggnog ice cream, hot buttered rum-flavored sauce, whipped topping, and chocolate skull (New) 
  • Hot Chocolate
A chicken soup in a white bowl. Mexican rice, refried beans, and seasoned pork.A vanilla ice cream sandwich made on pan dulce with a skull decoration. A white ceramic mug filled with hot cocoa.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Red Rose Taverne (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Holiday Flatbread: Pepperoni, sausage, and ham flatbread topped with arugula (New) 
  • Holiday Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with eggnog flavor
Flatbread pizza topped with pepperoni and arugula.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Refreshment Corner (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Spicy Beef & Cheese Sandwich: Beef steak, cheese sauce, sautéed peppers and onions, and spicy pepper spread on artisan bread (New)
  • Caramel-Pecan Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel topped with caramel sauce and candied pecans (New)
  • Peppermint Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel topped with white chocolate and crushed candy canes (New)
  • Butterscotch Soda: Sparkling water with butterscotch syrup, caramel drizzle, and cream (New)
Two pretzels. One is topped with dark chocolate and pecans, the other with white chocolate and peppermint flakes.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

River Belle Terrace (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Pear Oat Cobbler: Spiced pears, oat streusel, and cranberry sorbet (New) (Plant-based)

Stage Door Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake with cold brew sauce topped with chocolate sauce, peppermint dust, and whipped topping (New)
A chocolate pudding with Mickey Mouse shaped whipped cream, a red and green swirl dole whip, a churro dusted in powdered sugar on a blue plate, a churro next to a bowl of apple dip.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The Tropical Hideaway (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae: A swirl of DOLE Whip cherry and lime topped with festive decorations

Churro and Lemonade Cart in Critter Country (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Bride Churro: Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar

Churro Cart near “it’s a small world” Holiday (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Churro with holiday apple spice dipping sauce (New)
A churro covered in white chocolate and peppermint. A churro covered in red and yellow sauce.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Churro Cart near Sleeping Beauty Castle (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Candy Cane Churro (New) 
  • Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce: Chocolate fudge infused with peppermint and topped with crushed candy canes (New) 

Churro Cart in New Orleans Square (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Chocolate Cherry-Pistachio Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie and pistachio dust, drizzled with cherry sauce, and topped with chopped pistachios (New)

Churro Cart in Town Square (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Mint Chip Churro (New) 
  • Mint-Chocolate Dipping Sauce: Marshmallow creme infused with mint and topped with crushed chocolate cookies (New)
A Mickey-shaped soft pretzel covered in vanilla frosting, sugar cookie crumbles, and blue snowflake sprinkles.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Pretzel Cart in Frontierland (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Holiday Cookie Pretzel: Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping sauce (New) 

Outdoor Vending Carts (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) 

  • Christmas Cotton Candy: Apple flavor
A popcorn tin shaped like a holiday music box, made of a silvery red material with scenes of Disney characters around the Christmas tree painted on the side.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Available at Various Locations throughout Disneyland Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last) 

  • Musical Rotating Popcorn Tin

  • Reindeer Parade Sipper

Disney California Adventure Park

A funnel cake topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

This Disney Park joins EPCOT as home to International Festival of the Holidays, so Guests can expect festive treats abound! From Disney Parks Blog:

Award Wieners (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Pastrami Reuben Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with thinly sliced pastrami, caramelized onions, pickled cabbage, Thousand Island dressing, spicy mustard, provolone, and pickle spears on a toasted baguette (New)
  • Bananas Foster Funnel Cake Fries topped with cinnamon-banana sugar, caramel sauce, whipped topping, and fried bananas (New)
  • Embolden Beer Co., Beyond Borders (New) 
Two holiday apples, a Mickey-shaped rice crispy treat, and a Mickey-shaped cake pop.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31)

  • Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)
  • Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch  
  • Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New) 
  • Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake
  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white-colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate 
  • Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor 
  • Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor 
  • Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow
A slice of pizza topped with pepperoni and sausage, a chocolate cheescake with chocolate flakes and whipped cream on top.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Four-Meat Pizza: Tomato sauce with ham, Canadian bacon, sausage, and pepperoni topped with mozzarella 
  • Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake: Spiced chocolate cheesecake finished with white chocolate mousse and chocolate decoration (New)

Boudin Bread Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Snowman Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)
  • Candy Cane Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)
  • Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)
Two soft pretzels, one shaped like a snowman and one like a candy cane.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Chocolate-Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate and peppermint ice cream in a waffle cup topped with whipped cream and peppermint candy (New) 
  • Pomegranate Hard Float: Pomegranate hard cider with lemon sorbet topped with pomegranate arils (New)
  • Pomegranate Hard Cider (New)

Cocina Cucamonga (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Winter Margarita: Black cherry margarita (New)
A waffle bowl filled with peppermint iced cream and whipped cream. A bright red margarita in a clear cup.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Cozy Cone (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Luigi Chicken Pesto Cone: Creamy pesto alfredo pasta, marinated chicken, balsamic glaze, bruschetta tomatoes, and Romano cheese
  • Esquite Corn Fritters: Fried corn fritters tossed in chile-lime seasoning and topped with cilantro-lime dressing, cotija cheese, and pico de Gallo (New) 
  • Pumpkin Pie Churro: Churro rolled in pumpkin spice sugar with pumpkin pie dipping sauce (New) 
  • Christmas Tree Cone: Peppermint soft-serve decorated with holiday sprinkles
  • Stereo Tangerine Express IPA Michelada with chile-lime seasoning and lime (New) 
  • Stereo Tangerine Express IPA (New) 
  • Peanut Butter Whiskey Cocktail: Peanut butter whiskey, peanut butter syrup, vanilla ice cream, almond milk, and cinnamon sugar topped with whipped cream and peanut butter drizzle (New) 
Pesto mac and cheese in a breaded cone, corn fritters in a red paper cup, a churro next to pumpkin spice dipping sauce, a cocktail that's an orangey color topped iwth whipped cream.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Fairfax Market Fruit Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Seasonal Agua Fresca: Christmas punch (New)

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)

Flo’s V-8 Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Gingerbread Shake with whipped topping and a gingerbread cake doughnut (New) 
  • New Motion, Blueberry Insight, Hard Sparkling Black Tea (New) 
A milkshake topped with a cookie, a greenish-white drink, a red drink topped with pineapple, a white and yellow drink topped with a cherry.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Hollywood Lounge (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Churro Delight: Horchata garnished with mini churros (Non-alcoholic) (New)
  • Everything Spice: RumChata, horchata, spiced rum, and butterscotch liqueur garnished with mini churros and dusted with cinnamon (New)
  • Pineapple-Fresno Chile Michelada: Tomato-based michelada with pineapple-fresno chile lemonade and Modelo garnished with chile-lime seasoning and lime (New)
  • Gingerbread Mule: Cinnamon whiskey, ginger beer, lemon juice, and gingerbread syrup garnished with a maraschino cherry (New)
  • Harland Brewing Co., Winter IPA (New)
  • La Bodega Azteca Stout (New)
  • Calidad Hibiscus Watermelon Agua Fresca (New)
  • Smog City Brewing, From LA with Love (New)
Fries topped with steak and peppers, a chocolate martini topped with holiday sprinkles, steak and carrots, mini cinnamon sugar donuts.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Braised Beef Poutine: Steak fries, braised beef, cheese curds, beef gravy, and tomatillo-serrano salsa garnished with Fresno chiles
  • Peppermint-Vanilla Vodka Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka topped with whipped cream and peppermint
  • Holiday Martini: A festive twist on a classic vanilla vodka paired with peppermint, chocolate liqueur, and Frangelico

Lamplight Lounge (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Braised Winter Beef: Slow braised beef with carrot risotto and pea tendrils (New) 
  • Peppermint Donuts: Hot cocoa-dusted donuts with toasted marshmallow crème and peppermint-chocolate dipping sauce
  • Peppermint-Vanilla Vodka Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka topped with whipped cream and peppermint
  • Holiday Martini: A festive twist on a classic vanilla vodka paired with peppermint, chocolate liqueur, and Frangelico
  • Pixar Ball Sipper (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)
An orange tea with white foam, sourdough in the shape of a pine tree, a mini-bundt cake topped with chocolate sauce and sprinkles, a pretzel topped with bacon and white icing.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Lucky Fortune Cookery (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Thai Iced Tea with sea salt cream and brown sugar boba

Mortimer’s Market (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)
pym test kitchen at avengers campus at disney california adenture
Credit: Inside the Magic

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Salted Caramel-Mocha Bundt Cake: Coffee Bundt cake filled with salted caramel, finished with ganache, sprinkles, and white chocolate mousse (New) 
  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)

Pym Test Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Atomic Pretzel: Apple-Bacon Soft Pretzel with cinnamon-sugar salted pretzel with apple-bacon compote, cranberries, caramel sauce, cream cheese, and candied pepper bacon (New) 
A brown milkshake topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and two vanilla cookies. A pink milkshake topped iwth chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Schmoozies! (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Dulce de Leche Mickey Mouse Shake topped with whipped topping, caramel sauce, and vanilla crème cookies (New) 
  • Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake topped with a slice of hazelnut-chocolate yule log (New) 

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

  • Maple-Bacon Shake: Maple-flavored shake topped with whipped cream, bacon bits, and maple drizzle (New) 
  • Pineapple Limeade: Limeade, pineapple juice, and sour green apple syrup with a red sugar rim (New) 
  • Holiday Punch Cocktail: Vodka with cranberry and orange juices garnished with fresh cranberries (New) 
  • Karl Strauss Brewing Co., Tangible IPA (New)
  • Anchor Brewing, Christmas Ale (New) 
  • Honest Abe Hard Apple Pie Cider (New) 
A white milkshake topped with whipped cream and peppermint, a green drink with a red rim, a pink drink topped with cranberrys, churros topped with caramel and whipped cream.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Churro Cart on Buena Vista Street (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Caramel Apple Churro: Churro topped with spiced apples, caramel sauce, and whipped topping (New) 

Churro Cart near Goofy’s Sky School (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro with condensed milk dipping sauce
A churro covered in white chocolate and peppermint. A churro covered in red and yellow sauce.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Churro Cart near Grizzly Peak (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Peppermint Churro: Churro coated with crushed candy canes and drizzled with chocolate and vanilla sauce 

Churro Cart in Hollywood Land (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Chocolate Cherry-Pistachio Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie and pistachio dust, drizzled with cherry sauce and topped with chopped pistachios (New) 

Outdoor Vending(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8) 

  • White Cotton Candy
A red bell shaped like Mickey Mouse, a popcorn bucket featuring Woody from Toy Story and blocks that spell 'Happy Holidays.'
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Available at Various Locations throughout Disney California Adventure Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)

  • Light Up Holiday Swizzle Stick
  • Light Up Toy Story Christmas Tree Bucket 
A sipper featuring Mickey looking at a Christmas tree, Kermit holding some presents, a Mickey Mouse-shaped plastic gingerbread, a green bowl featuring wreaths in the shape of Mickey Ears, a silver Christmas tree-shaped popcorn bucket
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Available at Various Locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)

  • Holiday Base Bucket

  • Holiday Travel Tumbler with lanyard

  • Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler

  • Blue Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube

  • White Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube

  • Gingerbread Bottle Topper

  • Holiday Kermit Straw Clip

  • Wreath Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl

  • Gingerbread Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Christmas tree at grand californian hotel
Credit: Inside the Magic

Even if you’re not staying at the Grand Californian, you can delight in these holiday treats! From Disney Parks Blog

GCH Craftsman Grill 

  • Mickey Mouse Christmas Cookie
  • Holiday Minnie Mouse Donut
  • Holiday Mickey Mouse Donut
  • Snowman Donut (New)
  • Peppermint & Dark Chocolate Cupcake
Cookies in the shape of Mickey's head, decorated with red poinsettas and a snowman face.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

GCH Holiday Cart (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread

  • Poinsettia Cookie

  • Snowman Cookie 

  • Christmas Cookie 

  • Hanukkah Cookie 

  • Holiday Cookie Box

  • Assorted Macarons (New) 

  • Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf (New) 

  • New Year’s Cookie (New) 

  • Crisped Rice Treat

  • Hot Chocolate 

  • Hot Apple Cider (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, or Rumchata)

  • Waffle Shot (Available with milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk, or eggnog) 

  • Waffle Shot (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, Rumchata, Amaretto, Butterscotch Schnapps, Rumple Minze, Crown Royal Apple, Screwball Whiskey, Fireball Whiskey, Louis the 13th

A churro topped with white sauce and red & green M&Ms. Multiple drinks on a table. A macaron shaped like a snowman. Fried dough balls on a white plate.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Downtown Disney District

Just visiting Downtown Disney for some holiday shopping? Plenty of festive snacks and drinks await you! From Disney Parks Blog:

California Churro (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Gingerbread Churro: Churro coated in gingerbread sugar, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and covered in red and green chocolate candy pieces (New) 

Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar & Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Mistletoe Mule: Vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, ginger beer, and sugared cranberry garnish (New) 
  • Chilly Chata: Cream liqueur rum, cinnamon whiskey, house-made horchata, whipped cream, and cinnamon stick garnish 
  • Home for the Holidays: Whiskey, bitter Italian aperitif, lemon juice, simple syrup, and rosemary garnish
  • Santa and the Beach: Tequila, triple sec, coconut milk, cream of coconut, lime juice, simple syrup, and rosemary garnish
A cake pop covered in chocolate and green and red sprinkles. A marshmellow on a stick in the shape of Minnie Mouse's head, featuring red sprinkles, green icing, and a red polka dot bow.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Kayla’s Cake (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31)

  • Peppermint Ganache Macaron with peppermint dark chocolate ganache
  • Gingerbread Macaron with gingerbread buttercream 
  • Snowman Macaron: Milk chocolate ganache with custard vanilla cream 

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Arancini Dolce: A traditional Sicilian savory snack reimagined as a sweet treat for the season (New) 
downtown disney
Credit: Disney

Marceline’s Confectionery (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31)

  • Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)
  • Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch  
  • Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New) 
  • Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake
  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white-colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate 
  • Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor 
  • Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor 
  • Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow
Pastries covered in maple bacon, holiday cookies, a pink drink with a blue rim, a yellow drink with a blue rim.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Maple & Bacon Glazed Beignets served with butter pecan ice cream and a marshmallow drizzle

Salt & Straw (Available Nov. 25 through Dec. 25) 

  • Enjoy various limited-time holiday flavors! 

Sprinkles (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 25)

  • Christmas Cookie Cupcake: Vanilla cake studded with sprinkles and lined with a green sugar cookie crust topped with vanilla buttercream frosting, red and green sprinkles, and a homemade sugar cookie coated in even more sprinkles 
  • Gingerbread: Spiced ginger cake topped with cream cheese frosting, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and topped with a gingerbread man 
  • Chocolate Peppermint: Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with bittersweet chocolate-peppermint frosting and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candies 
  • Snow Cute Vanilla: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla frosting and rolled in snow sprinkles
  • Santa Baby Red Velvet: Sprinkles iconic red velvet rolled in Santa sprinkles  
downtown disney
Credit: Disney

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

  • Candy Cane-Rita: Tequila, peppermint schnapps, and organic margarita mix with a splash of grenadine and garnished with rosemary and cranberries (New) 

  • Purple Mistletoe: Tequila rose, tequila blue, agave nectar, and organic margarita mix with a splash of lemonade and garnished with rosemary and cranberries

What treat are you most excited to try? 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!