BREAKING: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Returning This Year

In 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort had to make the difficult decision to cancel many of its after-hours and ticketed events, including Villains After Hours, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Last year, however, Walt Disney World announced that a brand-new After Hours event would be coming to Magic Kingdom, replacing Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

This year, Disney fans were eager to find out what Walt Disney World and Disneyland will do for the holidays this year now that the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and many restrictions are being lifted. Well, we have some great news to share as Disney World has announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!

Disney Parks Blog announced the news, writing:

Holiday joy will unfold at Magic Kingdom as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns this year! On 24 select nights, Nov. 8 – Dec. 22, 2022, this separately ticketed event will invite guests to Magic Kingdom for an evening of merriment. Join Mickey and his pals at the Cinderella Castle stage for the ultimate must-watch Christmas extravaganza – “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.” The show features nostalgic and modern medleys of holiday music paired with dance performances.

Minnie Mouse orchestrates a sparkling spectacle over Magic Kingdom as a part of “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.” Full of holiday magic, the show includes dazzling castle projections, fireworks and seasonal songs.

With his famous flying reindeer leading the way, Santa Claus will join Mickey Mouse and friends in the must-see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade” as it makes its way through the park.

Speaking of Santa Claus, he isn’t the only one who likes cookies during the holidays. Partygoers can indulge in complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at locations throughout Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom attractions will get a special dose of yuletide cheer. Holiday magic will once again transform the Jungle Cruise into the Jingle Cruise. And, as an exclusive treat for event attendees, Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and Mad Tea Party will all receive a special holiday makeover.

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café becomes the coolest place to get down when denizens of the North Pole drop by for an intergalactic dance party!

Also at Magic Kingdom, dance the night away alongside favorite Disney characters during an out-of-this-world holiday show, “A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas” on the Rockettower Plaza Stage.

The fun continues for young partygoers and Disney Junior fans of all ages at Storybook Circus during the “Disney Junior Jingle Jam” as Disney Junior characters take part in a fun-filled dance celebration.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party attendees will discover three jolly new photo opportunities. Guests will also receive a special 50th Anniversary commemorative keepsake, themed for the holidays.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will go on sale beginning July 7, 2022. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing tickets as early as June 30, 2022. Ticket prices will range from $149 – $199 per person. Event dates are:

November: 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 29

December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22

Are you excited to see Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party return? Let us know in the comments below.