Disney Parks Teases Major Holiday Announcements Coming Soon

In 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort had to make the difficult decision to cancel many of its after-hours and ticketed events, including Villains After Hours, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Last year, however, Walt Disney World announced that a brand-new After Hours event would be coming to Magic Kingdom, replacing Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

This year, Disney fans are eager to find out what Walt Disney World and Disneyland will do for the holidays this year now that the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and many restrictions are being lifted. Well, it looks like that news will come sooner rather than later as Disney Parks took to social media this morning to share those holiday announcements will be coming this week!

Per Disney Parks on Instagram:

Get ready for the most magical time of the year! ❄️ 🎁 ☃️ Join us all week as we celebrate #HalfwaytotheHolidays with jolly surprises, limited-time offerings, sneak peeks and more. Keep an eye out for more details on the Disney Parks Blog!

It wasn’t long ago Disney announced Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party would return to Walt Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party is coming back to Disneyland, meaning we could see Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party also return to Walt Disney World this year.

We do want to note that it is unlikely we will see the Cinderella Castle Dream Lights return to Magic Kingdom due to the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations.

Typically, every year for the holidays, the iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World lights up the night sky with the Cinderella Castle Dream Lights. Guests flock to Main Street, U.S.A., to take photos in front of Cinderella Castle with the light display as well as to just sit and take in the holiday magic.

However, because Cinderella Castle is currently decked out in 50th anniversary banners and embellishments, it is unlikely Disney will display the Cinderella Castle Dream Lights.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding the upcoming holiday announcements.

What do you hope to hear from Disney Parks regarding holiday announcements? Let us know in the comments below.