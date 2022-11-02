All-New Exclusive Treats Coming to Disney World’s Christmas Party!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Overnight, Walt Disney World Resort transformed from a Halloween paradise to a Winter Wonderland.

Guests worldwide are gearing up for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, taking place at Magic Kingdom on select nights from November 8 to December 22. Popular party nights are already selling out, so grab your tickets soon to see Florida’s original Disney Park decked out for the holidays!

On Wednesday, Disney Parks Blog and Disney Eats revealed exclusive treats coming to Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Christmas Party. If you don’t have a party ticket, don’t fret! Some of these festive treats are also available throughout the day, subject to availability.

First up, head over to Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland for two delectable desserts, one of which is available all day long:

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae: Festive vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party) Sugar Plum Shake: Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

On Main Street, U.S.A., delight in the savory and sweet parts of your favorite holiday season. The Holiday Dinner Dog is available during regular Park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Holiday Dinner Dog: All-beef hot dog with cranberry mustard, savory stuffing funnel cake, and cheese curds (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party) Christmas Tree Cake: Red velvet brownie cheesecake with eggnog buttercream and spiced caramel topped with mini sugar Christmas lights (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Next, head back to Tomorrowland for a party-exclusive pastry from Cool Ship:

Polar Bear Claw: Chocolate hazelnut pastry with white and dark chocolate (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

At Main Street Bakery, there’s something for daytime Disney Parks Guests and Party ticketholders:

Cinnamon Roll: Mickey Mouse-shaped cinnamon roll with white icing (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat: Gingerbread mousse with crispy center and a spiced almond cake with brownie crumble (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

In Fantasyland, visit The Friar’s Nook for even more seasonal specialties, available only during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Curry Brat Tots: Tots topped with chopped bratwurst, curry ketchup, and apple slaw (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) Tinker Bell Cream Puff: Cream puff and compressed carrot cake topped with spiced cream cheese icing, spiced walnuts, and chocolate wings (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland is offering two treats during regular Park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Fried Pork Tamale served “Christmas Style” with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party) Chai Caramel Freeze: Salted caramel freeze with chai spiced whipped cream (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

Onto more sweet treats! Plaza Ice Cream Parlor offers two party-exclusive frozen delights for all to enjoy:

Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane pieces served on a brownie (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) Candy Cane Hot Cocoa: Hot chocolate with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, and candy cane pieces (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

For more party-exclusive desserts, check out Sleepy Hollow Refreshments in Liberty Square:

Funnel Cake Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge served on funnel cake (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat: White chocolate peppermint mousse with a chocolate fudge center, chocolate Santa hat, and Jack Skellington face (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) Apple Cider Float: Apple cider topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkled with cinnamon (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

In Adventureland, visit Sunshine Tree Terrace during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party for an all-new specialty tart:

Once Upon a Christmastime Tart: Chocolate and cranberry tart with chocolate Mickey ears (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Lastly, visit carts stationed throughout Main Street, U.S.A., for two treats available all day long:

Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party) Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut with green buttercream and Holiday sprinkle decorations (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party) (Decorations will vary)

Which treat are you most excited about?