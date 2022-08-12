PHOTOS: Disney Halloween Decorations Take Over Magic Kingdom

It’s officially spooky season at Walt Disney World Resort!

If you love the fall time, including autumn decorations and much more, you’re going to want to visit the Disney Parks now.

Disney has been putting up fall decorations over the course of the last couple of weeks in preparation for the upcoming season and the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which is set to begin tonight.

Now, Disney Parks has shared several images of the fall decor that has made its way to Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Check them out below!

Oh my gourd-ness, it’s finally fall on Main Street, U.S.A.! Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World rolled out its autumn decor for the most wicked season!

Disney Park Guests can enjoy these decorations through the fall season, but if you’re wanting to head over to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you’ll need a separate ticket.

The after-hours event takes place on select dates from August 12 through October 31. Ticket prices range from $109.00 to $179.00 depending on the date and several nights have already sold out, including August 12, August 16, August 19, August 23, September 2, and Halloween night.

Ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 p.m. on the valid date of their ticket–giving them even more time to enjoy park favorites before the event begins! These date-specific event tickets do not require an additional day theme park ticket or theme park reservation.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, valid for select event nights.

Before you arrive at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, please check our Know Before You Go page and Costume Policy for the most up-to-date information. Please note that health and safety measures, policies and operational guidelines are subject to change.

Are you excited for Disney Halloween decorations and the fall season at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!