Disney World Christmas Event ALREADY Sold Out

From November 8 to December 22, take in the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! This exclusive Walt Disney World Resort hard-ticketed event combines yuletide joy with your favorite Disney characters for a night you’ll never forget.

Walt Disney World Resort undergoes a magical transformation from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party practically overnight, meaning Guests have to think about the holiday season a little sooner than they usually do!

Tickets regularly sell out for this event, as well as its west coast counterpart, Disneyland Merriest Nights. This year is no different! The first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has sold out, and it’s not the date you’d expect.

Typically, the first and last events of the season sell out first. However, the first date to sell out this season is the second party on November 10. The first party on November 8 and the last on December 22 are still available.

The Thursday night Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party was priced at $149 per adult and $139 per child, making it one of the cheapest of the season. All parties in December range from $169 to $199 per adult. In November, the highest prices hit around Thanksgiving at $179 per adult.

If you’re hoping to snag the cheapest Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party ticket, don’t wait too long! Only three more parties are available for $149 on November 14, 15, and 17. Inside the Magic will continue to report on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party availability.

More on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Seasonal delights await you at this late-night Magic Kingdom event! Snow falls on Main Street, U.S.A. as you enjoy the holiday season with your family. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa Clause during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade! From Disney:

Celebrate the most magical season of the year during this holly jolly event! Savor tasty holiday treats as you explore Magic Kingdom park and enjoy enchanting entertainment, favorite attractions and beloved Disney Characters. Here Comes Mickey… and Santa, Too! Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones––and some familiar Disney Characters.

Are you going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year?