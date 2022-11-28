Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Ride Scheduled to Shut Down Very Soon

Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight. There are so many choices Guests can choose from that deciding on what to wait in line for may prove difficult.
However, if there’s one thrill ride you have to experience when visiting Disneyland, it has to be the Indiana Jones Adventure.
The Indiana Jones Adventure is located in Disneyland and is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history. The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.
The ride was the first of its kind enhanced motion vehicle (EMV) dark ride, which Disney filed a patent for on November 16, 1995. Although the ride is based on the Indiana Jones film series, an agreement between Harrison Ford and Disney was never met, meaning Ford is actually not the voice of Indy on the ride. Instead, Dave Temple provided the voice of Jones.
Unfortunately, it will be closing very soon at the Disneyland Resort.
When taking a look at the Park hours and refurbishment calendar on the official website, the Indiana Jones Adventure is scheduled to close on January 9. At this time, we do not know when the attraction will be returning or what exactly will be done to the ride.
In the last few months, Guests have flooded the internet with complaints about the ride, so hopefully, this closure will allow Disney to give the attraction the love and attention it desperately needs.
Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park
An Ancient Legend
Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.
Brave Unimaginable Perils
Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.
If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!
