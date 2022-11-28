Bob Iger Confirms Disney Park Passes Aren’t Going Away Yet

Since they were implemented, Disney Parks fans have rallied against the Park Pass reservation system. For many, the new system proves to be too complicated and tedious, sometimes leaving Guests unable to visit the Parks even if they have a valid ticket.

Unfortunately, Bob Iger did not have much to say about the park passes other than confirming they’re not going away yet. Bob Iger stated that he had not used these news passes and wanted to talk to Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro before making any either comments on it.

This was relayed on Twitter by Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

There was a question about the theme park reservation system. Iger acknowledged he hasn’t used the system and said he would want to speak with Josh D’Amaro before making any other comments about it.

When the Parks reopened in 2020 we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit. Since that point in time, we have seen borders reopen and travel become a more “normal” part of life for many. Along with that, we have seen Disney open their capacity more, remove mask mandates, bring back a lot of entertainment, and head towards an operational schedule that reminds us of a pre-pandemic Disney.

One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, after Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened has been that Disney Park Passes are now needed to enter a Park. Gone are the days of purchasing a Disney Park ticket and strolling into the Park of your choice, now, reservations must be made on your My Disney Experience.