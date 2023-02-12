White Supremacists Take Over Disney World, Protest In Front of Thousands

Protestors could be spotted outside of Walt Disney World recently, with some demonstrators holding inflammatory signs.

Recently, a small group of protestors took over the entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The group “set up shop” at the corner of Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka Vineland Road, which is located near Disney Springs. The group could be seen brandishing “white lives matter” signs. This is, unfortunately, not the first time we’ve seen something like this happen at the Walt Disney World Resort.

This intersection is very busy, meaning thousands of Guests and passer-bys witnessed this demonstration. You can see photos of the scene down below:

White supremacists have been reported protesting at the corner of Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka Vineland Road near Disney Springs. 🙄 I shutter the thought of Nemo’s and Lightening McQueen’s future as these idiots will likely protest against the orange and red enabled! pic.twitter.com/m3dSr0xwHV — 𝑼𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑹𝒂𝒘! (@AriesaSandino) February 12, 2023

Recent Controversies at Disney

The last few years have been incredibly turbulent for The Walt Disney Company. From numerous executive turnovers to struggling stock prices, Disney news has never been so fascinating to watch unfold.

By far, the biggest Disney news story of the last few years was seeing Bob Chapek being replaced as Disney CEO by Bob Iger. This change happened in 2022, with Chapek only serving s Disney CEO for around two years.

The second biggest news story of the last few years would for sure have to be Disney revealing its iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be getting a major overhaul. This announcement came after decades of backlash regarding Splash Mountain’s theming, characters, and music, which all originate from Disney’s highly-problematic 1946 film Song of the South.

Disney revealed that Princess Tiana would take over Splash Mountain, which would now be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Of course, due to how popular Splash Mountain has been over the years, this retheme did not go over well with everyone.

Two “factions” formed, with one group looking forward to the new ride, with the other absolutely dreading the eventual closure of Splash Mountain. A petition was even created to “Save Splash Mountain,” which garnered thousands of signatures.

Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed in January, with Disneyland’s version expected to close soon. Tokyo Disneyland’s version will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Another major controversy at Disney involves the sunshine state. For those who don’t know, Gov. DeSantis and other legislators have been attempting to dissolve or at least overhaul Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District after Disney publicly criticized Gov. DeSantis’s highly-controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill, which is more commonly refeed to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The “battle” between The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida is winding down, with the state of Florida expected to take ownership of Disney’s Reedy Creek.

