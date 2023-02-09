Disney’s Bob Iger Avoids Talking Chapek, “We Thought We Made The Right Decision”

After dropping several bombshells during Wednesday’s Q1 earnings call, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger fielded questions in an interview with CNBC Thursday morning, discussing things from Pixar to the Disney Parks.

The Walt Disney Company held its Q1 earnings call on Wednesday, with Disney CEO Bob Iger discussing several exciting new projects that Disney Park fans and Disney fans, in general, can look forward to. Right now, there are plenty of new things being added to both the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, California.

During a new interview with CNBC, Bob Iger answered several questions about the company’s present and future under his guidance. Iger was asked about Disney’s strategy with Hulu and its Disney Plus streaming service. But the most interesting answer from Iger came after he was asked if he regrets hiring Bob Chapek as his replacement.

“We thought we made the right decision when we chose Bob back in 2020. The board decided in November he was not the right person for the job, and they made a change. With any big decision, you should learn from what went wrong.”

Quickly after making this statement, Iger was asked if he would like to get into what exactly went wrong with Chapek, to which the CEO bluntly said, “No, I’m not going to get into that.”

Bob Iger returned to the Walt Disney Company after leaving in 2020, letting Bob Chapek take the reigns. Iger departed the company rather abruptly, serving as CEO for decades before his time was up. However, no one could’ve expected how things would turn out with his replacement.

From the very start, it was an uphill battle, with Bob Chapek taking over one of the largest multi-media companies in the world during an unprecedented worldwide pandemic outbreak.

Disney was in debt and bleeding money with its Disney Plus streaming service, something that has remained popular but has still struggled to make a profit with.

Fan reception to Chapek as Disney’s leading man could not have been worse, with many criticizing his business-first approach as the antithesis of what the Walt Disney Company truly needed. After Chapek secured a contract extension last year, everyone assumed he was here for the long haul.

However, in what was possibly the biggest Disney news story of the last few years, Disney revealed its plans to remove Chapek, with plans in place to put Iger back in charge of things once again.

Iger is set to remain as Walt Disney Company CEO until the end of 2024.

