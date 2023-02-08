Gov. DeSantis Mocked in Updated Disney Bill, Legislators Attempt to Limit Control

Opponents of Florida’s new bill detailing the state takeover of Disney property seek to limit Gov. DeSantis’ power.

Following months of turmoil, Florida legislators were able to put together and file a bill that details a state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The whopping 189-page bill contains quite a bit of information and can be read here.

The bill comes nearly a year after a feud between Florid and Disney was sparked following then-Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s highly-controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

DeSantis had been threatening to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek District for some time, with the removal of the district being originally planned for June 1, 2023. However, with the new bill filed just days ago, this plan has changed significantly.

The bill aims to create a government-controlled version of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Instead of dissolving the district, the state of Florida will take control, renaming it to the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.”

“For a transitional period of no longer than 2 years from the effective date of this act, the district may continue doing business using “Reedy Creek Improvement District” as a fictitious name in order to provide sufficient time for the district to make the necessary name change on or to records, contracts, bonds, accounts, physical assets, and wherever else the district’s name is used.”

Now, several Representatives have proposed several amendments to the bill that would limit Governor DeSantis’ power over the new board. One amendment specifies that the governor would not be able to appoint people based on bribes.

The new bill also outlines a few restrictions, most notably with it restricting anyone who has worked for a theme park within three years of serving.

Another amendment calls for the state-controlled district to be called “Florida’s Attempt to Silence Critical and Independent Speech and Thought,” a very snarky jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which was put in place all the way back in 1967, allows the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, to pay for and operate its municipal services privately, essentially letting the Resort act as its own form of government.

The formation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District has allowed Disney to renovate, construct, and demolish its own property with minimal government interference. The district employs members of law enforcement, construction workers, electricians, plumbers, and security staff, among other essential jobs.

Reedy Creek Improvement District headquarters are located in Lake Buena Vista.

