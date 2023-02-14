Walking No Longer an Option For Guests at Disney World Resort

A crucial aspect of the Walt Disney World Resort property has been closed, forcing Guests to adapt quickly.

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Guests are faced with a ton of choices. From choosing between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom as well as two water parks and Disney Springs, Disney’s privately-owned shopping center, one of the hardest aspects of a vacation to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is simply choosing where to spend your time.

Each Park is filled to the brim with classic rides and attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the now-defunct Splash Mountain, meaning Guests will surely be worn out at the end of their day. This is why making sure you’ve chosen the best hotel is crucial.

The Walt Disney World Resort features a whopping 32 different hotels and Resorts to choose from, ranging from typical, “value-priced” rooms like Pop Century and the suite of All-Star Resorts to luxurious and immersive Resorts. The most popular and famous are Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and of course, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Speaking of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the massive hotel is undergoing a multi-year renovation project.

Unfortunately, due to the construction and refurbishment of the hotel, we reported that the walking path between the Grand Floridian and Magic Kingdom will be closed starting Monday, February 13, and will not return until later this spring. This timeframe is indefinite, so it could be earlier or later. This was a crucial feature of this specific Resort, allowing Guests to walk from their hotel room to the Magic Kingdom in a matter of minutes.

As always, Guests can still use the various modes of transportation offered at the Walt Disney World Resort, which include the Monorail as well as bus and Skyliner services.

