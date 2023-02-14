Disneyland Unable to Operate New Ride

Last month, Disneyland Resort opened its newest ride at Disneyland Park, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Guests must sign up for a Virtual Queue or purchase an Individual Lightning Lane to experience this attraction.

For such a complicated and potentially expensive process, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure fans expected the best from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Unfortunately, many Guests report that the ride is a “cheap” replica of the Walt Disney World Resort version and breaks down more frequently. Some even claim the queue gets dangerously hot during breakdowns.

On Monday, Reddit user u/4myspouse shared a photo taken moments before they evacuated from the attraction. “Beautiful ride but it was interrupted twice before the third and final interruption,” they wrote:

Interestingly, they also shared that when Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is interrupted, it skips the scene Guests are currently in and moves on to the next one: “Animation stayed on but no music and character voices.”

Thankfully, the Guest was rewarded for their troubles with a multiple-experience Lightning Lane. Additionally, they were refunded for the Individual Lightning Lane they purchased to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway first opened in 2020 at the Chinese Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, the former home of The Great Movie Ride. This January, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse found their Southern California home in Mickey’s Toontown!

“Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” reads the official Disney description of the ride. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

“You’re invited to the grand world ‘prem-ear’ of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, ‘Perfect Picnic’—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!”

Have you noticed issues on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.