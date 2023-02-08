Guest Stuck Waiting For Broken Down Disney Ride Allegedly Risk Heat Stroke

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened as part of the ToonTown renovation at Disneyland Park in January. The Southern California version of the ride premiered years after the original, located in the Chinese Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

Many Disneyland Resort Guests have reported issues with the attraction since its grand opening. Some have problems booking virtual queue times and Individual Lightning Lanes, while others complain of frequent breakdowns. One astute visitor alleges the Disneyland Resort version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway was manufactured differently than Walt Disney World Resort’s version, making for more technological issues.

On Wednesday, a trapped Guest took to social media to reveal another dangerous issue with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Reddit user u/forcedfan reported being stuck in the ride queue for over an hour while the ride broke down with no air conditioning. They called the experience “brutal.”

“This thing isn’t ready for prime time,” they alleged.

Other Guests reported similar issues, including a lack of cell service in the line. “They also need to add cell service into the queue for when the ride goes down for hours,” u/LankyEmergency7992 wrote. “This is the only queue at the park that seems to block the signal for some reason.”

It’s unknown if the lack of air conditioning at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is intentional or related to the ride breakdown. The attraction is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Hop into a cartoon with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Train Conductor Goofy, and friends on this zany adventure.

“Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” reads the official Disney description of the attraction. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

Have you experienced issues riding Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.