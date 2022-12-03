Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Nears Opening Date at Disneyland

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is nearing completion at Disneyland Resort, as Park officials shared more artwork of the attraction.
Disneyland is gearing up for a massive celebration coming to the California theme park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with all-new entertainment offerings, platinum decorations throughout the Resort, and much more. But perhaps the most exciting announcement for the start of these celebrations is the highly anticipated opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, coming to Disneyland for the first time since the attraction opened at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2020.
As progress continues within the long-awaited attraction, theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a first look at the logo for the attraction, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the style of the new Mickey Mouse shorts available on Disney+.
NEW: Disneyland has shared a new look at the logo for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The ride opens Jan. 27.
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open in a little under two months from now, on January 27, 2023, ahead of the rest of Mickey’s Toontown while the themed land continues its complete reimagining, as stated by the Disney Parks Blog.
However, Guests won’t have to wait much longer for the opening of Mickey’s Toontown, as Disney recently announced that the newly-themed land would open its gates to welcome Guests of all ages on March 8, 2023. You can click here to read more about the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.
While Disneyland’s website still doesn’t have a page dedicated to the long-awaited attraction, Walt Disney World’s website describes its version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway as follows:
Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World
The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day.
There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.
In addition to the highly anticipated opening, Disneyland will be home to two brand-new entertainment offerings at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, celebrating The Walt Disney Company’s centennial. In addition, the Parks will be decked with platinum decorations, Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and their pals, will be dressed in their best celebration outfits, and even Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the anniversary. You can click here to learn more about the exciting offerings coming to Disneyland with the celebration of Disney’s centennial.
