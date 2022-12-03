Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Nears Opening Date at Disneyland

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is nearing completion at Disneyland Resort, as Park officials shared more artwork of the attraction.

Disneyland is gearing up for a massive celebration coming to the California theme park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with all-new entertainment offerings, platinum decorations throughout the Resort, and much more. But perhaps the most exciting announcement for the start of these celebrations is the highly anticipated opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, coming to Disneyland for the first time since the attraction opened at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2020.

As progress continues within the long-awaited attraction, theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a first look at the logo for the attraction, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the style of the new Mickey Mouse shorts available on Disney+.

NEW: Disneyland has shared a new look at the logo for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The ride opens Jan. 27.

NEW: Disneyland has shared a new look at the logo for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The ride opens Jan. 27. pic.twitter.com/kRyT2DedEh — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 3, 2022

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open in a little under two months from now, on January 27, 2023, ahead of the rest of Mickey’s Toontown while the themed land continues its complete reimagining, as stated by the Disney Parks Blog.

However, Guests won’t have to wait much longer for the opening of Mickey’s Toontown, as Disney recently announced that the newly-themed land would open its gates to welcome Guests of all ages on March 8, 2023. You can click here to read more about the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.

While Disneyland’s website still doesn’t have a page dedicated to the long-awaited attraction, Walt Disney World’s website describes its version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway as follows: