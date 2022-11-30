Disney’s Iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle Getting Makeover Next Year

In celebration of 100 years of Disney, the beloved company is throwing a major party at the original Disney Resort in Anaheim, California. In addition to fun festivities and limited-time events, one major project will be revealed when it all starts in January.

2023 will be a year packed with magic and celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, as it will celebrate 100 Years of Wonder in a company-wide event that will begin at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will be home to various homages, exclusive decorations, new entertainment offerings, and so much more!

The iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle will be receiving a makeover in honor of the celebrations. Reporter Scott Gustin shared some more info on Twitter, revealing that the castle “will be dressed in style for the anniversary. Not much is known about what this entails, but we could not be more excited!

“Oct. 16 next year marks 100 years since Walt and his brother Roy introduced the magic of Disney to the world and unlocked a special kind of wonder in people’s lives across the globe,” the company said. “Disney will celebrate characters and stories from this first 100 years throughout 2023.”

“Anyone who has seen a child’s face light up watching Frozen or meeting Buzz Lightyear in real life knows the sense of wonder we are celebrating tonight,” said Nicole Morse, vice president for brand and franchise marketing strategy at Disney EMEA. “For 100 years, Disney has had the privilege of bringing our stories and characters into people’s lives and bringing joy to fans around the world. Tonight is the perfect way to kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations as we begin our second century of creating magic. We are so very grateful for our fans, and we can’t wait to bring all these Disney100 experiences to them here in the U.K. and across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

