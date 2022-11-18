Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Date Announced, New Details Shared By Disney

Disney just revealed some major news regarding a beloved area.

In a new blog post by Disney, the company has announced that Mickey’s Toontown will be returning next year. “The Disneyland Resort is pleased to announce the official reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland park – March 8, 2023!”

So there you have it! We only have to wait a few more months to experience this fun area once again. “It was this time last year that we first announced Mickey’s Toontown would undergo an ambitious reimagining and reopen with some all-new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together inside Disneyland park. At D23 Expo in September, we shared a bit more about the interactive play areas and how we are stepping into a new era of inclusive experiences in this land for families of all ages.”

Mickey’s Toontown is a land located at Disneyland Park, which allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house! Guests can also ride Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and check out other fun aspects of the land.

Also, Mickey’s Toontown will be getting its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway which first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on January 27, when the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration comes to life at Disneyland Resort!

Be sure to stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more information about the transformation of Mickey’s Toontown as we get closer to March 8. And in the meantime, please join us in wishing our beloved Mickey and Minnie a very happy birthday!

Are you excited?