Disney World Amenity to Be Inaccessible to Resort Guests Soon

A crucial amenity of a Disney World hotel will soon be inaccessible.

When visiting Walt Disney World, the four Parks, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are the bread and butter for most Guest’s trips. Sure, while the Orlando, Florida Resort features two incredible water parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping center, the four theme parks are truly the reason everyone is visiting in the first place.

However, the second most important element of a Walt Disney World vacation has to be where Guests choose to stay, and luckily, Disney has plenty of options.

The Walt Disney World Resort features a whopping 32 different hotels and Resorts to choose from, ranging from typical, value-priced rooms to luxurious and immersive Resorts. The most popular and famous are Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and of course, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

However, with so many hotels on property, one or two, or three, are bound t be undergoing some kind of renovation during your trip. This is true for Disney’s Boardwalk Resort as it undergoes a several-year-long transformation. Renovations are also taking place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, all three of Disney’s All-Star Resorts (Movies, Music, and Sports), and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is also undergoing renovations, with one crucial aspect closing for several weeks.

Unfortunately, due to the construction and refurbishment of the hotel, Disney revealed that the walking path between the Grand Floridian and Magic Kingdom will be closed starting on February 13 and will not return until later this spring. This timeframe is indefinite, so it could be earlier or later.

As always, boat and Monorail transportation will remain available to Guests traveling to Magic Kingdom, but walking is something many Guests choose to do when they are provided with the option to do so.

The Grand Floridian’s renovation started way back in March of 2022 and is continuing to this day.

Will you be staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa anytime soon?