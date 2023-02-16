Walt Disney World Location Shuts Down Permanently

A long-standing location at the Walt Disney World Resort has closed its doors for good.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Guests have hundreds of choices to make. From choosing between 32 incredible hotels to spend the night to picking which of the amazing four theme parks to visit, It’s hard to go wrong on a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

However, there’s more to do at Walt Disney World than just ride rides like Space Mountain and the Haunted Mansion, and if Guests are itching to get their shopping and dining fix, Walt Disney World has them covered too. As we’ve stated at Inside the Magic multiple times, Guests itching to spend some cash should head over to Disney Springs.

Previously called Downtown Disney, this massive shopping center houses dozens of restaurants and stores, allowing Guests to truly “shop til’ they drop.” The Disneyland Resort also features a big shopping center called Downtown Disney, but Disney Springs in Disney World is far larger.

Unfortunately, one of the stores closed forever at Disney Springs on Wednesday. February 15, 2023, marked the day The UGG Store closed permanently. We first reported on this closure earlier, and now, the time has come to say goodbye for good. We do not know what will replace this location, but considering its location and foot traffic, we can expect the storefront to be replaced fairly quickly.

There are a few other closures at the Walt Disney World Resort, most notably with Splash Mountain. This iconic log flume ride closed back in January and will reopen sometime in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Another location at Disney Springs recently closed down as well, being replaced by a temporary truck.

In other news, Magic Kingdom is about to welcome its newest ride, with TRON Lightcycle/Run set to open in April. This exciting roller coaster promises a thrilling experience and is located directly next to Space Mountain.

What’s your favorite place to shop at Walt Disney World?