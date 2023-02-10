Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week

A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!

Unfortunately, one of these stores will be closing for good very soon.

It has just been revealed that the UGG store in Disney Springs will be closing for good on February 15, 2023. The store opened alongside the new shopping center back in 2016 after Disney renovated the space, changing the name from Downtown Disney to Disney Springs.

There’s been no word on why this store is closing, but we hate to see it go. We assume something will replace the store very soon as it is a high-traffic area at Disney Springs.

