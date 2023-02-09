Demolition Permit Filed at Disney Resort, Area Set to Be Destroyed

Disney has filed a demolition permit for an area inside one of its Resorts, could it mean something exciting?

The Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly getting upgraded in small and big ways. Of course, upgrades like new paint on a building on Main Street, U.S.A., or new carpeting at Disney’s Contemporary Resort are far less thrilling and exciting than EPCOT getting its new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, but all renovations are fun to talk about in their own way.

After Wednesday’s Q1 earnings call, Disney fans have a lot to look forward to. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed that fans could anticipate sequels to some of Disney’s most beloved film franchises, such as Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia.

Iger also stated that the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would be getting a new Avatar experience, though we are unsure if it will be to the level of Avatar – The World of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

To take things overseas, the Disneyland Paris Resort has been getting quite a few upgrades of its own. The changes all started last year with the exciting addition of the Resort’s version of Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed land that we first saw at Disneyland California Adventure.

This immersive new venue allows Guests to get lost in their own Marvel adventure as they interact with all of their favorite characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Loki.

However, not everything being done at the Resort can be counted as an “addition,” with a portion of the Resort set to be demolished soon.

Disney recently filed a demolition permit for a section of the Resort. This was revealed in a tweet from Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorkds), a Twitter account that helps Guests get up-to-date information regarding Disneyland Paris:

[News] A demolition permit has been filed on January 19th, 2023, for: “Demolition of Middleton Tents and Gaumont Gate tents”. (Permit n°: PD 77111 23 00001).

We aren’t exactly sure what this means for the future of the space at the Disneyland Paris Resort, but whenever Disney land to demolish something, it’s always exciting, if not slightly worrying.

