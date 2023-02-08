Disney Announces Brand-New ‘Avatar’ Experience Coming to Parks

Following the stunning success of James Cameron’s latest film, Disney has finally pulled the trigger for its West Coast Resort.

At today’s Q1 earnings call, Wlat Disney Company CEO Bob Iger dropped several bombshells, including news of job cuts, new sequels to fan-favorite franchises like Zootopia and Toy Story, as well as a company-wide restructuring. However, for fans of James Cameron’s Avatar series, we have some truly exciting news.

Bob Iger revealed that Disney is planning on bringing a new “Avatar experience” to the Disneyland Resort. Unfortunately, this is all the Disney CEO said during the call, leaving us in the dark about what this could mean exactly.

It’s safe to assume that Disney could be thinking about simply bringing Pandora – The World of Avatar to California as it is in Walt Disney World. However, we’d like to think that Disney Imagineers have a whole new idea planned for the Disneyland Resort, one that may feature more elements from Avatar: The Way of Water.

There’s no doubt that Disney was waiting to see how well Avatar: The Way of Water did at the box office before bringing Pandora to the West Coast. The sequel to the legendary 2009 film Avatar has broken records and smashed the box office, becoming the fourth-biggest film of all time in just two months.

The film beat other 2022 fan-favorites like Top Gun: Maverick, as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both of which dominated the 2022 box office themselves.

Avatar – The World of Pandora has proven to be incredibly popular at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, providing Guests with an immersive Disney Parks experience like no other. Here, Guests can enjoy two incredible rides, Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey, as well as enjoy some truly innovative cuisine and amazing shopping locales.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for details here at Inside the Magic!