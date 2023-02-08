Fans Abandoning Ship, Disney+ Loses Subscribers For First Time Ever

For the first time in, well, forever, Disney has actually lost subscribers on its giant entertainment streaming service.

For those who don’t know, The Walt Disney Company will be holding its Q1 earnings call later Wednesday evening. Ahead of this call, some information has already come out regarding Disney’s performance as a company in the last year.

One of the most shocking aspects of this information, aside from just how much money The Walt Disney Company made, was the revelation that Disney+ has actually lost subscribers for the first time ever since launching back in 2019. This was shared by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) moments ago on Twitter:

NEW: Disney’s earnings beat. Theme parks delivered $2.1 billion in profit, up 35% from last year. $DIS Q1 EPS $0.99 Adj. vs. $0.78 Est. Q1 Revs. $23.51B vs. $23.37B Est. Disney+ lost 2.4M subscribers in Q1

NEW: Disney's earnings beat. Theme parks delivered $2.1 billion in profit, up 35% from last year. $DIS Q1 EPS $0.99 Adj. vs. $0.78 Est.

Q1 Revs. $23.51B vs. $23.37B Est.

Disney+ lost 2.4M subscribers in Q1 pic.twitter.com/gqTRS3PNBu — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 8, 2023

This comes as quite of a surprise, especially when considering just how popular Disney+ has proven to be. Only time will tell how the streaming service performs in the long run. Disney+ is the go-to place to watch all of your favorite classic Disney films and television shows, as well as all things Marvel and Star Wars.

The Mandalorian, which is arguably the most popular series on the entire platform, is set to have its season three premiere on March 1, 2023. The last season of the series aired its final episode all the way back in 2020.

While fans did get an entire arc dedicated to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda/Grogu (himself) in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett the following year, it’s still been a long journey to get where we are today. Fans also clung to Andor, the newest venture into the Star Wars universe, with the final episode of its first season ending in November 2022.

The Simpsons has also proved incredibly big for Disney+, with Bob Iger mentioning the long-running comedy series on the call.

This is a developing story, stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details!