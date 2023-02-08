Iconic Monorail Closing Next Month at Disney Resort

One of the most iconic modes of transportation at the Disney Resorts will be closing very soon.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their thrilling rides and attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Expedition Everest, there may not be a more beloved riding experience than the Monorail. This futuristic-adjacent mode of transportation has been providing its service to Guests for decades, expanding to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and even the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Unfortunately, the Monorail will be closing soon at the Disneyland Resort.

When taking a look at the Disneyland-monorail for the Monorail at Disneyland, Disney now states that the iconic mode of transportation will be closing in March. The Monorail will close on March 20, 2023, meaning Guests only have about a month left to enjoy this classic piece of Disney Park history.

While on board Disneyland’s Monorail, Guests have the chance to swing past the entire Disneyland Resort, including beloved locations such as Fantasyland and Tomorrowland as well as Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure.

Guests can still access both the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, experiencing all of the incredible rides, attractions, shows, and live entertainment there is to discover. Some favorites of Inside the Magic would have to be the Indiana Jones Adventure, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Splash Mountain.

Of course, Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain will soon be closed as Disney prepares the West Coast version for a total renovation. For more on Disney’s plans for Splash Mountain, click here.

