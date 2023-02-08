Disney Acknowledges Mistake, Fixes Error After Getting Blasted By Fans

Whoops!

There’s no denying that the level of detail, theming, and immersion found at the Disney Parks is consistently impressive, if not absolutely mind-blowing. Places like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are full of unique things to explore and discover, allowing Guests to get lost in their own adventures.

Of course, Magic Kingdom and EPCOT at Walt Disney World offer some incredible experiences as well, with classic rides and attractions like Spaceship Earth, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Soarin’.

However, even though Disney may be one of the leading theme park and entertainment companies in the entire world, they’re not perfect. Things can go wrong, especially on the Parks side of things.

Guests have been quick to point out a glaring issue on the Weast Coast involving signs. Disney is gearing up for its 100-anniversary celebration, adding decorations to its Parks in order to celebrate. Disney added several commemorative signs at the Disneyland Resort as a part of these decorations, but unfortunately, the signs feature some glaring issues.

From getting the dates wrong to misspelling words, Guests and fans alike were quick to point out the errors online. Something similar happened with the new Mickey statue, where Disney misquoted Walt Disney himself.

One error has been fixed, and it involves the classic Indiana Jones Adventure.

The original version of the sign is linked down below, and as you can see, several words are misspelled:

Who is messing up all these signs lately? First the 100 year banners, now this? Can I apply for this job? Can my degree in advertising/copy writing finally pay off?

Who is messing up all these signs lately? First the 100 year banners, now this? Can I apply for this job? Can my degree in advertising/copy writing finally pay off? pic.twitter.com/SE1oUbxIFl — Mike (@whiskeyvision) February 7, 2023

A photo of the new sign can be seen below, with “sight,” “archeology” and “persmission” being changed:

Sign is fixed.

As we stated earlier, 2023 will be a year packed with magic and celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, as it will celebrate 100 Years of Wonder in a company-wide event that will begin at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will be home to various homages, exclusive decorations, new entertainment offerings, and so much more!

As part of the festivities, Guests will now be able to enjoy the Park’s very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an attraction that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Will you be visiting Disneyland this year?